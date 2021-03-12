Wolves vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh injury or suspension concerns for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Monday Night Football.

Daniel Podence and Marcal (both groin) will once again be absent while Raul Jimenez continues his recovery from a fractured skull.

The Mexican striker has recently been given the green light to resume training with his team-mates and is wearing a protective headband during drills - although a return is still some way off.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool Monday 15th March 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Liverpool are waiting on the fitness of forward Roberto Firmino. The Brazil forward has missed the last two matches with a sore knee but he has a chance of returning to the squad for Monday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has to decide whether to keep the inexperienced centre-back pairing of Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips, who have kept clean sheets on their only two starts together, and continue to play Fabinho in midfield.

How to follow

Wolves vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

You might want to go get a household chore done in the first half of this one or take the dog out. Tune in for a bit of pre-match Jamie Carragher, of course, but do not worry about watching the first 45 minutes as the two lowest scoring first half teams in the Premier League (since 22 January) meet. Both teams have scored just one goal apiece in their nine respective fixtures in that period.

Taking it further back, Jurgen Klopp's side have scored one first half goal in their last 13 Premier League games while Wolves have only managed one in their last nine opening 45 minutes. When you factor in the likely make-up of the game too, it has to bring the 15/8 with Sky Bet for the score to be 0-0 at the break onto your radar. Nuno's side will be happy to sit and frustrate Liverpool by defending deep and breaking down a defensive block is proving an impossible task for Klopp's team at the moment.

Chances will probably flow with a bit more regularity in the second half if Wolves decide to open up - but the longer the game stays 0-0, the more likely they will be happy with a point. The 10/1 for a 0-0 at full-time also is worth a look.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0

BETTING ANGLE: Half-time correct score to be 0-0 (15/8 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

