Wolves vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh injury or suspension concerns for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Monday Night Football.
Daniel Podence and Marcal (both groin) will once again be absent while Raul Jimenez continues his recovery from a fractured skull.
The Mexican striker has recently been given the green light to resume training with his team-mates and is wearing a protective headband during drills - although a return is still some way off.
Liverpool are waiting on the fitness of forward Roberto Firmino. The Brazil forward has missed the last two matches with a sore knee but he has a chance of returning to the squad for Monday.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has to decide whether to keep the inexperienced centre-back pairing of Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips, who have kept clean sheets on their only two starts together, and continue to play Fabinho in midfield.
How to follow
Wolves vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows prediction
You might want to go get a household chore done in the first half of this one or take the dog out. Tune in for a bit of pre-match Jamie Carragher, of course, but do not worry about watching the first 45 minutes as the two lowest scoring first half teams in the Premier League (since 22 January) meet. Both teams have scored just one goal apiece in their nine respective fixtures in that period.
Taking it further back, Jurgen Klopp's side have scored one first half goal in their last 13 Premier League games while Wolves have only managed one in their last nine opening 45 minutes. When you factor in the likely make-up of the game too, it has to bring the 15/8 with Sky Bet for the score to be 0-0 at the break onto your radar. Nuno's side will be happy to sit and frustrate Liverpool by defending deep and breaking down a defensive block is proving an impossible task for Klopp's team at the moment.
Chances will probably flow with a bit more regularity in the second half if Wolves decide to open up - but the longer the game stays 0-0, the more likely they will be happy with a point. The 10/1 for a 0-0 at full-time also is worth a look.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0
BETTING ANGLE: Half-time correct score to be 0-0 (15/8 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Wolves have lost their last eight Premier League meetings with Liverpool since a 1-0 victory at Anfield in December 2010. Only against Brighton have they had a longer losing run in their league history (9 between 1979-1989).
- Liverpool haven't lost an away league game against Wolves since August 1981, winning four and drawing three of their seven trips to Molineux since.
- Wolves have lost only one of their last seven Premier League matches (W3 D3), having lost four of their six prior to this run (D2).
- Liverpool have lost nine Premier League matches this season, last losing more back in 2015-16 (10). A defeat here would be the earliest into a league season (29 games) they have suffered 10 losses since 2010-11, when their 10th defeat was in their 21st match.
- Wolves are looking to record back-to-back home Premier League wins for only the second time in the last two seasons, winning their final two at Molineux in the 2019-20 season.
- Since the start of February, Liverpool have the worst record in the Premier League, picking up just three points (P7 W1 D0 L6), with only West Bromwich Albion scoring fewer goals (3) than the Reds (4) in this time.
- In a 38-game Premier League season, only three teams have finished the season in the top four having won 43 or fewer points with 10 games remaining - Leeds United in 2000-01 (43), Liverpool in 2003-04 (42) and Manchester United last season (42).
- Liverpool have scored with just two of their last 67 shots in open play in the Premier League, with these efforts at goal seeing an xG value of 6.7, meaning Liverpool would have been expected to score almost seven goals.
- After not having a single shot on target in any of his first 101 Premier League appearances for Wolves, Conor Coady has had one in each of his last two games. Coady has never had a shot on target in three consecutive league games in his entire career.
- 27% of the league defeats suffered by Thiago in his 232-game top-flight career have come this season with Liverpool (7/26), while he has now ended on the losing side in more games with the Reds in 14 matches (7) than in 68 appearances with Barcelona (6).