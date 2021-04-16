Wolves vs Sheffield United preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Wolves will have Willy Boly back in contention when they host Sheffield United.

The defender returns from a period of self-isolation after being diagnosed with Covid-19. However, midfielder Ruben Neves will continue his isolation period.

Joao Moutinho is still unavailable with the groin problem he suffered on international duty while Marcal is yet to return from his own groin injury. Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the season with the knee injury he suffered at Fulham last week.

The Blades were dealt a double injury blow this week with the news that Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp will miss the rest of the season through injury.

McBurnie fractured a bone in his foot during the defeat to Arsenal while fellow striker and club captain Sharp has undergone surgery on a thigh problem sustained in training.

John Fleck is an injury concern ahead of the trip to Molineux, where the Blades' inevitable relegation could be confirmed on Saturday night. The midfielder has not been able to train this week because of a stiff groin.

How to follow

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United Saturday 17th April 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

What more could you want from a Saturday night, eh?

At least we might get to witness a confident Adama Traore playing at full throttle.

We've waited long enough but there have been signs that the electric Spaniard is rediscovering the form of last season. After 1,956 minutes without a Premier League goal or an assist, Traore now has one of each in his last two games. Both contributions - his 70-yard run before setting up Leander Dendoncker against West Ham, and the powerful finish at Fulham - showcased him at his very best. With Pedro Neto unavailable due to injury, Traore is now Wolves' most likely route to goal in this game against the sorry Blades. The chief goal threat shouldn't be 15/2 with Sky Bet to score the first goal. It must be backed.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Adama Traore to score first (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Wolves are looking to secure their first league double over Sheffield United since the 2013-14 League One campaign, following their 2-0 win at Bramall Lane earlier this season.

Sheffield United have won just one of their last 13 away league games against Wolves (D6 L6) and are winless in seven at Molineux since a 3-1 victory in October 2002.

Wolves are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for just the third time this season. However, they've lost their last two home games in the competition, last losing three in a row at Molineux in November 2018.

Sheffield United scored at least twice in two of their first three Premier League away games last season (2-2 v Chelsea, 2-0 v Everton). Since then, they've only scored twice in two of their 31 away league games, failing to score 16 times in that run.

Sheffield United have won just four points from a possible 45 away from home in the Premier League this season (W1 D1 L13), with the Blades netting just seven times on the road this season.

Sheffield United have scored a league-low 17 goals so far in the Premier League this season but have an expected goals (xG) total of 28.2, meaning they've scored roughly 11 goals fewer than expected. Only Fulham (12) have a bigger such difference this term.

Sheffield United's 25 league defeats this season is just one off their record number of defeats in a league season, with the Blades losing 26 times in both 1975-76 (out of 42 games) and 2010-11 (46 games).

Wolves are averaging 11.8 shots-per-game, and just one goal-per-game in the Premier League this season - of their seven campaigns in the competition, they've only averaged lower for both in 2009-10 (11.5 shots, 0.8 goals).

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, only Liverpool (7) have scored more winning goals in the 90th minute or later than Wolves (5).

After a run of 35 Premier League games without a goal or assist, Wolves' Adama Traoré has either scored (1) or assisted (1) a goal in his last two appearances, netting a 90th minute winner against Fulham last time out.

