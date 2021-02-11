Wolves 0-2 Southampton: Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong send Saints into FA Cup quarter-finals

Second-half goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong saw Southampton beat Wolves 2-0 at Molineux to progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Ings fired the visitors ahead four minutes after half-time, albeit with the help of the Video Assistant Referee after the striker's goal had initially been ruled out for offside.

And Armstrong's cool finish sealed the win in the last minute as the Saints took their place in the draw for the last eight.

More to follow shortly…