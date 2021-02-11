Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton. The FA Cup Fifth Round.

Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

    Southampton 2

    • D Ings (49th minute)
    • S Armstrong (90th minute)

    Wolves 0-2 Southampton: Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong send Saints into FA Cup quarter-finals

    Report as Southampton forwards Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong score second-half goals to eliminate Wolves from the FA Cup; the Saints now take their place in the draw for the last eight

    By Richard Morgan

    Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

    Thursday 11 February 2021 19:38, UK

    Danny Ings celebrates after VAR awarded his goal against Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round
    Image: Danny Ings celebrates after VAR awarded his goal against Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round

    Second-half goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong saw Southampton beat Wolves 2-0 at Molineux to progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

    Ings fired the visitors ahead four minutes after half-time, albeit with the help of the Video Assistant Referee after the striker's goal had initially been ruled out for offside.

    And Armstrong's cool finish sealed the win in the last minute as the Saints took their place in the draw for the last eight.

