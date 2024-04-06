Wolves 1-2 West Ham: VAR denies hosts late equaliser as James Ward-Prowse's direct corner goal earns West Ham win

Wolves were controversially denied a late equaliser in a 2-1 defeat to West Ham, who secured the win thanks to an incredible James Ward-Prowse goal direct from a corner.

Max Kilman nodded home Wolves' leveller in the 99th minute, only for VAR to rule out the goal. Tawanda Chirewa was deemed to in an offside position and blocking Lukasz Fabianski from making the save, therefore interfering with play.

It led to a melee around referee Tony Harrington and his officials at full-time, with a number of yellow cards shown to Wolves' player and staff.

"I've never seen anything like it," Wolves captain Kilman told Sky Sports after the game.

It was a match that had epitomised the phrase 'a game of two halves', with Wolves dominating the first period. They deservedly went ahead as Pablo Sarabia scored (33) from the spot after Emerson's foul on Rayan Ait Nouri.

But the Hammers - who made two half-time substitutes - were much improved after the break. They too equalised with a penalty, Lucas Paqueta (72) scoring it after Kilman's handball.

And it was a moment of magic - and arguably the help of some wind - that saw Ward-Prowse's corner (84) swirl into the top corner to ultimately secure the Hammers' first Premier League win since March 2.

It will be a huge boost for West Ham ahead of their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

They are now level on points with Manchester United in sixth, but have played two more games. Wolves remain in 11th.

How Wolves were denied win against West Ham

Image: Wolves were controversially denied a late equaliser against West Ham

West Ham could have taken an early lead when Jarrod Bowen easily nicked the ball from a cornered Nelson Semedo, before finding Tomas Soucek. However, the midfielder could not sort his feet out in time.

Just after the half hour, Wolves deservedly went ahead after being denied on a few occasions by Fabianski. Emerson was penalised for a clumsy challenge on Ait Nouri, with the penalty confirmed after a brief VAR check. It was then a super spot kick from Sarabia - playing as Wolves' false No 9 - that nestled home via the woodwork.

Team news headlines Wolves made two changes from midweek. Santiago Bueno and Tommy Doyle came into the XI, with Hugo Bueno and Leon Chiwome dropping to the bench.

West Ham made one change as Michail Antonio made way for Edson Alvarez.

West Ham ended the half with no shots on target and an xG of 0.03. But within seconds of being on the pitch, half-time substitute Michail Antonio fired at Jose Sa - albeit quite tamely - to register the Hammers' first shot on target.

But the rhythm of the game was disrupted as both suffered worrying injuries. An awkward fall from Bowen saw him taken off with a hip knock, before Ait Nouri - who had a brilliant first half - was also replaced by the returning Matheus Cunha.

West Ham thought they had equalised just after the hour, but Emerson's goal was ruled out. He nodded home at the back post from Mohammed Kudus' cross, but was deemed to have fouled Semedo in the build-up. The referee initially ruled out the goal, with VAR confirming the decision.

Image: James Ward-Prowse celebrates after making it 2-1

But the Hammers deservedly went ahead soon after. Their goal also came from the spot, with Max Kilman penalised for handball. There was a brief VAR review, but Paqueta soon dispatched his thunderous penalty.

The moment of the afternoon though came from Ward-Prowse's ever-impressive set-piece delivery. The elements arguably played their part as his inswinging corner floated in at the far post, but West Ham would not have minded as they completed their comeback.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (6), S Bueno (6), Kilman (6), T Gomes (7), Semedo (7), J Gomes (7), Doyle (6), Ait Nouri (8), Doherty (7), M Lemina (7), Sarabia (7).



Subs used: Cunha (6), Traore (6), Chiwome (6), H Bueno (n/a), Chirewa (n/a).



West Ham: Fabianski (6), Coufal (6), Mavropanos (6), Zouma (7), Emerson (6), Alvarez (6), Soucek (6), Kudus (6), Ward-Prowse (7), Paqueta (6), Bowen (7).



Subs used: Johnson (8), Antonio (7), Cresswell (7).



Player of the match: Rayan Ait Nouri.

With 10 minutes of stoppage-time shown, Wolves finally began to push for a second-half goal - and did find the net as Kilman headed home from a late corner. But VAR intervened, sending Harrington over to the screen to scrutinise Chirewa's positioning.

Eventually, it was decided that the 20-year-old was in an offside position, meaning Fabianski could not have made the save from Kilman's effort. It was a subjective and controversial decision as Wolves ended the game with defeat.

Wolves play again on Saturday as they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm.

West Ham play the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday as they travel to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen; kick-off 8pm.

They are back in Premier League action on April 14, hosting Fulham; kick-off 2pm.