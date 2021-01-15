Wolves vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Wolves vs West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Willy Boly will return for Wolves to face West Brom after a month out with a thigh injury. The defender is back in training and is poised for an instant recall to Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Adama Traore (hamstring) will be assessed along with Pedro Neto after he suffered an injury in Tuesday's defeat to Everton. Jonny (knee), Raul Jimenez (fractured skull), Daniel Podence (calf) and Marcal (groin) remain out.

Robert Snodgrass will make his West Brom debut after missing the FA Cup defeat at Blackpool because the paperwork on his move from West Ham was not completed in time.

Conor Gallagher serves a one-game suspension, Conor Townsend and Sam Field (both knee) remain out with Karlan Grant (foot) not expected back until next month.

Hal Robson-Kanu has returned to training after an arm injury and is being lined up to return at West Ham on Tuesday.

Can Wolves be trusted to win at 8/15 with Sky Bet?

It's all gone a bit stale for Nuno Espirito Santo since Raul Jimenez suffered that horrific skull injury. I got my fingers truly burnt by them on Tuesday against Everton; they played without much-attacking purpose as the Toffees were defensively in control throughout. Wolves have lost five of their last eight Premier League games and not managed a clean sheet in 11 matches.

There must be improvement to come from West Brom, too.

It's hard to get a true handle on them as Sam Allardyce is still working out his best formula in terms of team selection. If he finds it for this fixture then that 8/15 for a home win looks very skinny but there are so many unknowns with West Brom it's hard to seriously put faith in a team that are averaging four shots a game under Allardyce - a league low.

Better value is found in the goalscorer markets. I backed Leander Dendoncker to score against Everton as he continues to play in an advanced role and is hugely overlooked by the bookmakers. He had four shots in that match but his finishing was wayward.

In the absence of Jimenez he provides the physicality in the box that Wolves require. With them likely to see plenty of the ball in wide areas in this one, the chances of him finishing off one of these chances remains high. Seven of his shots this season have come via headers, two of those against Everton, so the 25/1 for him to score a header with Sky Bet is a bet to jump on.

He can score in a narrow home win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Leander Dendoncker to score a header (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Wolves and West Brom haven't met in the Premier League since a 5-1 win for the Baggies at Molineux in February 2012, their biggest away league win against Wolves since 1962.

West Brom haven't won consecutive away league matches against Wolves since a run of three between 1929 and 1931, though this is their first Molineux visit since 2012.

Wolves have won eight of their last 10 Premier League games against promoted sides (D1 L1), with their only defeat in that time coming at Sheffield United last season. At home, they're unbeaten in eight such games (W5 D3) since a 0-3 loss to QPR in September 2011.

Wolves have lost eight of their 18 Premier League games this season (W6 D4), only one fewer than they lost in the entirety of last season (W15 D14 L9). Wolves' eighth defeat in 2019/20 wasn't until their 34th game of the season.

West Brom have conceded 39 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other side. However, despite being winless away from home so far, just 38 per cent of those goals conceded have come on the road (15/39).

After netting five goals in their first three league games this season, West Brom have netted just six in their last 14, and never more than once in a match in that time.

Wolves have won each of their last six home Premier League games against teams starting the day in the relegation zone without conceding a single goal, since losing 2-0 to Huddersfield Town in November 2018.

Wolves' Pedro Neto created four chances in their 2-1 defeat to Everton - the Portuguese forward has created the most chances in the Premier League for Wolves this season (32) and has the most league-wide of any player younger than 21.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has faced Wolves more often without losing than any other side in the Premier League (P5 W3 D2), with this his first meeting against them since a 3-0 win in December 2010 with Blackburn.

