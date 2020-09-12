Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock: Ross McCrorie nets first Dons goal in victory

Aberdeen made it five straight wins in all competitions as Ross McCrorie’s goal earned them a 1-0 Scottish Premiership victory at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The impressive loan signing's calm left-footed finish early on settled an even contest played in front of a small crowd, with Pittodrie one of two stadiums in the division hosting a test event for the safe return of spectators.

The visitors started brightly and enjoyed an early spell of pressure, but the hosts went in front after 16 minutes.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis' clearance was headed down by Jonny Hayes for Marley Watkins, who sent Scott Wright racing clear. The 23-year old played a neat ball back to the edge of the area, where McCrorie sent a first-time shot into the bottom right corner, giving the returning supporters early cause for celebration.

Kilmarnock responded and Lewis was called into action to turn Greg Kiltie's effort round a post after 32 minutes, a save which triggered another spell of pressure from the visitors.

And Killie threatened again five minutes before the break when full-back Ross Millen dug out a cross from the right which forced Matty Kennedy to clear ahead of the onrushing Calum Waters.

The home side began to establish more control in the second half, although it took until the 63rd minute for either goalkeeper to be tested further, former Aberdeen man Danny Rogers pushing over a Hayes drive.

Image: A trial of fans returning to football grounds was held at Pittodrie

Wright should have doubled the home side's lead in the 71st minute. Watkins played a superbly-weighted pass to send the midfielder through on goal, but, with the crowd ready to celebrate again, he contrived to curl his effort just the wrong side of a post.

Kilmarnock threatened a leveller moments later as substitutes Mitch Pinnock and Rory McKenzie combined, the latter seeing his effort turned over his own bar by the outstretched foot of Dons defender Scott McKenna.

The introduction of the two Kilmarnock attackers put the visitors on the front foot again and saw Aberdeen bolster their defence by bringing on Shay Logan and Ash Taylor to see the game out.

The Dons could have put the game beyond doubt late on.

Hayes popped up on the right to create space for a low shot from the corner of the area which Rogers tipped wide, while Tommie Hoban headed over in added time, but one goal proved enough.

What the manager's said

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said: "I'm very pleased. Obviously it keeps the winning run going and I'm pleased with a lot of aspects, particularly the speed in the team.

"The goal was an example of that - we countered from deep and it was a great finish from Ross. It wasn't an easy chance, but he made it look easier than what it was.

"When you select a team like we have, there's a trade-off in terms of defending, and I think we gave Kilmarnock too much encouragement at times.

"The exciting part for me is that I know there's better in us. We work hard to get a better 90-minute performance, but we've only conceded two goals in the six games we've played."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer said: "It's fine margins. The boys worked hard and played well, especially in the second half we were on the front foot.

"We created opportunities but just weren't clinical enough to get something out the game. We have to dust ourselves down. The players are gutted not to get something from the game but they know they played well."

What's next?

Aberdeen will face Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership next Sunday (kick-off 3pm). Kilmarnock will face Hamilton at home the previous day (kick-off 3pm).