Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa: Unai Emery's sides' late goals deal huge blow to Gunners' Premier League title hopes

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes were dealt a huge blow by Unai Emery, who returned to stun his former club as Aston Villa claimed a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

The result may not be quite as devastating as their shock home defeat to Brighton that all but ended their title hopes last May, but Arsenal have once again handed the initiative to Manchester City after a stunning late collapse against Villa.

Mikel Arteta's side would have returned to the top of the Premier League with victory and were even handed a boost before kick-off when Liverpool slumped to defeat against Crystal Palace.

But after being frustrated by Villa in the first half, Arsenal were outplayed by their visitors in the second period and finally fell behind in the 84th minute through Leon Bailey's far-post finish.

The hosts were still reeling from that shock when Ollie Watkins scored a magnificent second - a goal that sucked the air out of the Emirates and strengthened Villa's grip on fourth place.

It also capped a perfect weekend for Manchester City, who thrashed Luton on Saturday and then watched their title rivals suffer what could be highly damaging defeats.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leon Bailey put Aston Villa ahead at Arsenal to stun the Emirates

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ollie Watkins doubled the lead for Aston Villa

More to follow...

Arsenal travel to Bayern Munich for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday April 17; kick-off 8pm. The first leg finished 2-2.

Their next Premier League fixture is live on Sky Sports at Wolves on Saturday April 20; kick-off 7,30pm.

Aston Villa visit Lille for the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday April 18; kick-off 5.45pm.

Villa then return to Premier League action at home to Bournemouth on Sunday April 21; kick-off 3pm.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.