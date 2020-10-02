Arsenal vs Sheff Utd preview, team news, kick-off, live on Sky

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Super Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Team news

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday's Premier League visit of Sheffield United.

The Gunners are likely to welcome back a number of players who were rested for the Carabao Cup penalty shootout win at Liverpool on Thursday, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian and David Luiz in contention.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf) Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are all still missing.

Sheffield United have John Egan available again after he served a one-match ban against Leeds and the defender is likely to go straight back into manager Chris Wilder's starting line-up.

The Yorkshire club are set to sign Rhian Brewster from Liverpool but it remains to be seen if the deal will be done in time for the striker to be involved at the Emirates Stadium.

Jack O'Connell underwent knee surgery this week. Wilder confirmed there were "no complications" with the operation but the defender will be out for around six months.

How to follow

We look ahead to matchweek four in the Premier League and give you some exciting stats for this weekend's fixtures

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Arsenal in the Premier League

Opta stats

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds' win over Sheffield United in the Premier League

Arsenal's last victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League was back in September 2006 (3-0) - they are winless in their three meetings in the competition since (D1 L2), with their only goal in this run coming in the 1-1 draw at the Emirates last season.

Sheffield United are looking to go four consecutive top-flight games without defeat against Arsenal for the first time since March 1965 (five games - W2 D3).

At home, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 10 league meetings with Sheffield United (W8 D2) since a 0-1 loss in August 1971.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last nine league games in London (W4 D5), the Blades' longest ever run without defeat in the capital.

After losing all three of their home league games in December 2019, Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last 10 at the Emirates (W8 D2). Arsenal have only failed to score in three of their last 72 home league games, with all of those coming against Man City.

Sheffield United have only lost each of their first four games to a league season twice before, in 1995-96 (second tier) and 1966-67 (top-flight). They've never previously failed to score in each of their opening four league games in a single campaign before.

