Bayern Munich 2-1 RB Leipzig: Harry Kane scores late winner in front of England boss Gareth Southgate

Harry Kane scored twice in front of England boss Gareth Southgate as his stoppage-time winner gave Bayern Munich a 2-1 home win over RB Leipzig to go eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane's 91st-minute goal ended Bayern's three-game losing run to hand a much-needed victory for boss Thomas Tuchel after it was announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The England captain put Bayern ahead in the 56th minute with a cool finish which put a smile on the face of Southgate, who was in attendance at the Allianz Arena.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England boss Gareth Southgate was all smiles as Harry Kane opened the scoring for Bayern Munich against RB Leipzig

But Benjamin Sesko's deflected 70th-minute leveller threatened to see Bayern lose more ground in the Bundesliga title race after Leverkusen continued their unbeaten season on Friday with a home win over Mainz.

Kane, though, rescued the win with a fantastic volleyed finish for his 27th league goal of the season to ensure Tuchel's side remain in touch with Leverkusen.

How Kane salvaged win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It had to be him! Harry Kane nets the winner for Bayern Munich in the 91st minute.

It has been a turbulent week in Munich following the news of Tuchel's exit with the club facing its first trophy-less season in 12 years.

The disruption was evident in a poor first-half display from the reigning champions as they laboured against Leipzig with Kane their only bright spark.

The 30-year-old saw a fifth-minute header saved onto the post and then he attempted a spectacular overhead kick before half-time as he had the only two shots on target of the first half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kane goes close to giving Bayern the lead in the first half

Leipzig were more adventurous early in the second half as Manuel Neuer was forced into action but Kane put Bayern ahead with a clinical finish as he collected a Jamal Musiala pass before drilling one low into the bottom corner much to the delight of the on-watching Southgate.

Leipzig, battling for a top-four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League, responded to Kane's opener well with Neuer making a fantastic save to deny Sesko when he was through one-on-one.

But Sesko did find a way past the Bayern captain as his shot took a deflection to wrong-foot the goalkeeper and bring Leipzig level.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bayern Munich fans at the Allianz Arena were left stunned as RB Leipzig levelled through Sesko

With the game headed for a draw, Tuchel brought on Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and the substitute made a difference as he neatly set up Kane who produced a brilliant left-footed finish to give Bayern a dramatic late victory.

The winner moves the former Tottenham striker nine goals clear of Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy in the race for the Bundesliga Golden Boot.

Kane now needs 14 goals in 11 games to equal the Bundesliga season record - 41 goals by ex-Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski in 2020/21.

Kane: We had to show a reaction

Image: Harry Kane celebrates with Jamal Musiala

Harry Kane speaking after the game:

"I thought it was a really good game from us. We were the team with the better chances in the game, particularly in the first half - we probably should have taken a couple there. But we were playing against a really good side. We had to show a reaction after the last week. It's really nice to score a couple of goals and help the team get the win.

"I don't think it was a relief. I back myself in any game to score. With the players that we have, we should get into more dangerous positions and I thought we did that today.

"The first goal was nice. Me and Jamal were working on that in training yesterday so it's nice to see it come off. That's what we need - more connections between each other.

"The club made a decision and as players we just have to show responsibility to the manager and the club. We know we haven't been performing as well as we can but you can't just sit there and sulk about it."

Bayern Munich's next Bundesliga game sees them travel to Freiburg on Friday; kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

Bayern then face a crucial Champions League last-16 second leg against Lazio as they host Maurizio Sarri's team on March 5, with the Serie A side holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.