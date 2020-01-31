Live on Sky: Burnley vs Arsenal

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Burnley vs Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.

Team news

Despite being included in their squad, Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill may have to wait to make his debut.

However, both Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are still sidelined with injury, although Phil Bardsley has recovered from a back injury.

Arsenal have Aubameyang back from suspension at Turf Moor

Arsenal will have captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz back from suspension for the trip to Turf Moor.

Sead Kolasinac (thigh) and Shkodran Mustafi (ankle) will also be assessed, but Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Calum Chambers (knee) will remain sidelined.

How to follow

Burnley vs Arsenal is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Burnley have lost their last 11 matches against Arsenal in all competitions, a run stretching back to March 2010.

Arsenal have won their last 10 league games against Burnley - they last won 11 in a row against an opponent between 1994 and 2004 against Manchester City.

Burnley haven't led for a single minute in 11 Premier League games against Arsenal. The only team to have played more games against an opponent without ever leading is Portsmouth against Chelsea (14 games).

None of Burnley's last 17 Premier League games have ended level, with the Clarets winning seven and losing 10. Burnley have won two in a row on three separate occasions in that run (including a current run), but haven't won three in a row in the competition since April 2019.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games (W1 D5), drawing each of the last four in a row. They've not drawn five consecutive away league games since August 1948.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche's record of losing all nine of his Premier League games against Arsenal is the joint-worst 100 per cent losing record against an opponent in the history of the competition, along with Eddie Howe against Manchester City and Gary Megson against Liverpool.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored seven goals in four Premier League appearances against Burnley, averaging a goal every 51 minutes; among players with 300 or more minutes against an opponent, only Luis Suarez against Norwich (one goal every 45 minutes) averages a better minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League history.

Burnley's Chris Wood has scored 10 goals in 22 Premier League games this season - in no campaign has he scored more in the competition (also 10 in 2018-19 and 2017-18). It's the sixth occasion of a Burnley player reaching double figures in a season in the competition, with Wood responsible for three of those.

18-year-old Bukayo Saka has more assists in all competitions than any other Arsenal player this season (7). Meanwhile, fellow 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli is the Gunners' second highest scorer in all competitions this term (10).

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is looking to become only the fourth player aged under 19 to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances, after Danny Cadamarteri (October 1997, Everton), Michael Owen (December 1997 and May 1998, Liverpool) and Francis Jeffers (May 1999, Everton).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

It is a tough game for Arsenal. They are the same as Burnley - intriguing in their inconsistency. Arsenal fans do appreciate what Mikel Arteta is trying to do, bringing appetite and energy to the team and giving his side the chance to learn from the philosophy he has brought in. The young players have bought into it. I think he has inherited a mess, though. To draw 12 games is a scandal and the defence has been useless. Perhaps Pablo Mari will be able to bolster it - we'll see. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is coming back fresh, which could be the difference here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Burnley 1-2 Arsenal (8/1 with Sky Bet)