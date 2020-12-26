Burnley vs Sheffield United preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Sheff Utd in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Burnley boss Sean Dyche could welcome back his wingers for the visit of winless Sheffield United to Turf Moor.

Dwight McNeil (groin) and Robbie Brady (hamstring) missed out in the narrow defeat to Leeds at Elland Road but Dyche has said they "both have a chance".

Matej Vydra, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all expected to remain sidelined, however.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is waiting on the fitness of several of his forwards.

Oliver Burke was withdrawn at half-time in the defeat to Everton with a back spasm, while Oli McBurnie returned from a recent shoulder injury but took another knock against the Toffees.

Lys Mousset's conditioning remains an issue for Wilder and John Lundstram is still suspended.

How to follow

Opta stats