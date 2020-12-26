Burnley vs Sheffield United preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Sheff Utd in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Burnley boss Sean Dyche could welcome back his wingers for the visit of winless Sheffield United to Turf Moor.
Dwight McNeil (groin) and Robbie Brady (hamstring) missed out in the narrow defeat to Leeds at Elland Road but Dyche has said they "both have a chance".
Matej Vydra, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all expected to remain sidelined, however.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is waiting on the fitness of several of his forwards.
Oliver Burke was withdrawn at half-time in the defeat to Everton with a back spasm, while Oli McBurnie returned from a recent shoulder injury but took another knock against the Toffees.
Lys Mousset's conditioning remains an issue for Wilder and John Lundstram is still suspended.
How to follow
Follow Burnley vs Sheff Utd in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- This is just the third Premier League meeting between Burnley and Sheffield United, with the Clarets winless in both meetings last season (D1 L1).
- Sheffield United are winless in their last four away games against Burnley in all competitions (D2 L2), since a 2-1 win in the Championship in April 2008.
- Sheffield United have only lost one of their last 12 away league games in Lancashire (W4 D7), going down 0-1 at Preston in December 2017.
- Burnley have lost their last league game in just one of the last seven calendar years (W3 D3), though this defeat did come in their final game of 2019 (0-2 vs Man Utd).
- When playing their final league game of a calendar year away from home, Sheffield United haven't won since 1977 (3-2 vs Hull), losing each of their last 11 such games since then.
- Sheffield United are winless in their 15 Premier League games this season - failure to win here would equal Queens Park Rangers' Premier League record of longest winless run from the start of a campaign (16 in 2012-13).
- Burnley have won two of their last three Premier League home games (D1), having won none of their six at Turf Moor prior to this run (D2 L4). The Clarets last won consecutive home league games in October 2019.
- Sheffield United are winless in their last 13 Premier League away games (D3 L10), with their draw at Brighton last time out ending a run of eight straight defeats on the road.
- Sheffield United are the only side without a clean sheet in the Premier League so far this season, with the Blades having conceded in each of their last 18 league games in total.
- Both Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes found the net in Burnley's home win against Wolves - the pair have each scored 20 Premier League goals at Turf Moor, more than any other player at the ground.