World Cup 2022 - Canada 1-2 Morocco: North Africans top Group F to reach last 16 for first time in 36 years

First-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri helped Morocco to a 2-1 win over Canada that saw them secure top spot in Group F and a place in the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Morocco were drawn in a tricky group, including Croatia and Belgium, who finished second and third in 2018 respectively, but took four points off the European sides before holding on for victory against Canada in their final group game.

Morocco will now play the runners-up in Group E - either Spain, Japan, Costa Rica or Germany - with that group being concluded on Thursday evening.

A victory for Croatia over Belgium - who faced off at the same time as Morocco played Canada - could have seen the North Africans drop to second, but it was the Croatians who finished as runners-up after drawing 0-0 with Roberto Martinez's outfit, who crashed out at the group stage.

Canada, playing at their first World Cup since 1986, pulled a goal back shortly before half-time when Nayef Aguerd inadvertently turned Sam Adekugbe's cross into his own net, but ultimately finished bottom of the standings, without a point.

Team news Canada made four changes to their side, bringing in Adekugbe, Osorio, Kaye and Hoilett for Laryea, Hutchinson, Eustaquio and David

Bounou returned in goal for Morocco after his late withdrawal against Belgium, while Sabiri also started, with Munir and Amallah dropping out

How Morocco claimed victory

Image: Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates scoring Morocco's second goal

Morocco knew a place in the last 16 would be theirs if they avoided defeat to Canada and they were given an early boost on their way to victory by Milan Borjan, when the goalkeeper passed the ball straight to Ziyech, who chipped the ball back over his head and into the empty net after just four minutes.

Morocco then strengthened their grip on a spot in the knockout stages when En-Nesyri ran onto Achraf Hakimi's through ball before lashing a strike past Borjan at his near post.

Big moments in the game... 4 mins: Ziyech clips in from range to give Morocco the lead after Borjan howler

15 mins: Canada's Buchanan just fails to turn in Larin's cross on the counter attack

23 mins: En-Nesyri drills in Morocco's second after latching onto Hakimi's pass

40 mins: Aguerd turns Adekugbe's cross into his own net to give Canada a lifeline

45+3 mins: En-Nesyri's second ruled out for offside against Aguerd

58 mins: Davies pokes Hoilett's cross wide of near post

71 mins: Hutchinson header hits bar and just fails to cross goalline

Canada struggled to play their way through their opponents, with Tajon Buchanan's far-post chance from Cyle Larin's cross their only opening in the first half, but got themselves back into the game through an unlikely source.

Aguerd stuck out a leg as Adekugbe's left-wing cross flashed across the Morocco box, with the West Ham defender's touch diverting the ball past Yassine Bounou at his near post.

En-Nesyri had another goal ruled out for an offside against the luckless Aguerd in first-half stoppage time, but the second half saw Walid Regragui's side take a step back, apparently happy to protect their lead.

Canada seized the initiative, with Ismael Kone impressing from the bench and Atiba Hutchinson seeing a header hit the underside of the bar and bounce onto the goalline in what was likely his final international, but they couldn't find an equaliser and fell to their sixth defeat in six World Cup matches.

Player ratings Canada: Borjan (4), Johnston (6), Vitoria (5), Miller (5), Adekugbe (5), Osorio (5), Kaye (5), Davies (6), Buchanan (6), Larin (5), Hoilett (7).



Subs: David (5), Hutchinson (6), Kone (7), Laryea (5), Wotherspoon (6).



Morocco: Bounou (6), Hakimi (7), Aguerd (5), Saiss (6), Mazraoui (6), Ounahi (7), Amrabat (7), Sabiri (6), Ziyech (8), En-Nesyri (8), Boufal (6).



Subs: Aboukhlal (5), Amallah (5), Hamdallah (5), El Yamiq (5).



Player of the match: Hakim Ziyech

What does the result mean?

Morocco's win means they top Group F on seven points, while Canada exit the World Cup with three successive defeats.

Croatia claimed second place with their 0-0 draw against Belgium, whose group-stage exit surely brings the curtain crashing down on their 'Golden Generation'.

The runners-up in Group E await Morocco, while the winners face Croatia. Any of Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Germany can qualify from the group.

Player of the match - Hakim Ziyech

Image: Ziyech returned for Morocco this year after falling out with ex-boss Vahid Halilhodzic

Ziyech has struggled to show his undoubted talent since joining Chelsea in 2020 but it was on full display for Morocco as they saw off Canada.

The winger stayed calm to lift the ball over Borjan and give Morocco the lead when the Canada goalkeeper presented him with possession early in the game and he went on to be at the heart of the North Africans' impressive performance.

Starting on the right of a front three, Ziyech linked well with right-back Hakimi and striker En-Nesyri to show why Regragui was so keen to bring him back from international exile.

Chelsea supporters will be hoping this version of Ziyech returns from Qatar and that he can finally display the quality that convinced them to sign him from Ajax.

What the managers said...

Image: John Herdman led Canada to their first World Cup since 1986 but they exited the tournament with three defeats from three games

John Herdman, Canada's manager, bemoaned the fact that Hutchinson's header failed to cross the line as the country's search for their first World Cup points continues.

Speaking to the BBC, the Englishman said: "We were two inches away from scoring the first points for Canada. We were willing the ball to cross the line but it didn't.

"We showed Canadian grit and spirit. At times we showed quality. I'm proud of what these lads have showed here. It's going to sting. But we competed at every match.

"There's a quality gap and we're trying to close that. We'll keep learning and we'll be back stronger. This is our first step into the big unknown. We found a lot of things out - we can compete and we were close."