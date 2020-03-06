Live on Sky: Chelsea vs Everton

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Chelsea vs Everton in the Premier League.

Team news

Chelsea could be without nine frontline stars when they face Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury, with Mateo Kovacic sidelined due to an Achilles problem and Willian a doubt for a similar issue.

Jorginho starts a two-match league suspension, with N'Golo Kante (adductor) and Tammy Abraham (ankle) out, and Andreas Christensen (knock), Christian Pulisic (adductor) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) all doubts.

Everton will be without full-back Seamus Coleman. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said the right-back would miss at least the next two matches with the thigh problem that forced him off against Manchester United last weekend.

Lucas Digne has recovered from a calf problem but Cenk Tosun - who suffered an ACL injury on loan at Crystal Palace - has joined Morgan Schneiderlin (also knee) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) as a long-term absentee.

How to follow

Opta stats

Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League games against Everton; the Blues haven't lost three consecutive league games against the Toffees since August 1984 (five in a row).

Everton are winless in their last 24 away Premier League games against Chelsea (D11 L13) since a 1-0 win in November 1994. The Toffees have only had a longer away winless run in the top flight against Leeds between 1946 and 2001 (35 games).

Chelsea are looking to keep four consecutive home league clean sheets against Everton for the first time since February 1935.

Since Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton on Boxing Day, only Liverpool (30) and Manchester City (19) have won more Premier League points than the Toffees (18). Indeed, Everton have scored in all 10 of their league games under the Italian - the current longest scoring run in the division.

Just 38 per cent of Chelsea's Premier League goals this season have been scored in home games (18/47), the lowest rate in the division. Only two teams have ever scored a lower ratio at home in a completed Premier League campaign - Crystal Palace in 2018-19 (37 per cent) and Manchester City in 2006-07 (34 per cent).

Chelsea have won just two of their eight games in the Premier League in 2020 (W2 D4 L2), registering the 11th best record in this calendar year.

Everton have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 13 Premier League away games - only Aston Villa (21) are enduring a longer such current run among this season's participants.

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has been directly involved in six goals (four goals and two assists) in just 769 minutes of Premier League action this season, averaging a goal involvement every 128 minutes; only Michy Batshuayi (113 minutes) and Tammy Abraham (122) have been involved in a Chelsea goal more frequently.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has never previously faced Chelsea, who he managed between 2009 and 2011. In away games against teams he's previously managed, the Italian has won just one of his last 14 games (D5 L8), a 4-0 win at Parma with Napoli in February 2019.

Richarlison has been directly involved in three goals in five Premier League games against Chelsea (two goals, one assist), finding the net in his last two against them. No Brazilian player has ever scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances against Chelsea (Edu also netted in two between 2003 and 2004).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

I've done a lot of Everton under Carlo Ancelotti and he's done a very good job, but there are times when his side haven't actually played very well. I recall a game I covered at West Ham and in the late win over Watford where I felt they were slightly fortunate. They didn't deserve it, but he's got Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring goals.

Everton are unpredictable as they've still got problems at the back, but Chelsea at home are so inconsistent. They sometimes seem to run out of legs. The sufferance that youngsters always bring is that after the great adrenaline in the early part of the season, they then feel the stress and the strain when results don't go so well.

Olivier Giroud has come into the team and been excellent, but they're still too risky at the back. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Everton went and got something out of this game.

