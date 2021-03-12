Crystal Palace vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).
Team news
Wilfried Zaha could be back in the starting XI when Crystal Palace host West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.
The attacker, who has nine goals this season, made his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute in the 4-1 loss at Tottenham last weekend.
Eagles boss Roy Hodgson remains without Nathaniel Clyne (muscle), James Tomkins (eye), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Tyrick Mitchell (muscle), James McCarthy (groin) and James McArthur (calf) while Nathan Ferguson is training with the Under-23s after his thigh injury.
West Brom winger Grady Diangana is hoping to feature after missing two games through illness.
Diangana, who made a goal-scoring return for the U23s this week, has made just two appearances for Sam Allardyce's side this year due to injury and illness.
Robert Snodgrass is doubtful as he waits to learn the full extent of an unspecified injury sustained this week in training. He had recently returned to full fitness following a knee problem.
How to follow
Crystal Palace vs West Brom will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2.30pm; kick-off 3pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows prediction
When it comes to West Brom strikers leaving a legacy, Mbaye Diagne is closer to Markus Rosenberg than Geoff Horsfield on that particular spectrum.
Just one goal in eight games is a pretty wretched record but that only tells half the story - he has been the nearly man for the Baggies and could have been the next Horsfield with a bit more luck.
Since signing, no player in the Premier League has a higher expected goal figure than Diagne's - in those eight games the quality of chance falling his way has accumulated 4.63 goals. That does not include the effort he had ruled out for offside by VAR in the 1-0 defeat to Everton, too.
In total, he has missed eight big chances since joining on loan and his confidence looked low vs Newcastle, snatching at chances and losing balance at critical times when his team-mates found him in space.
However, I am willing to roll the dice one more time with Diagne - considering this weekend's opponents. Palace will not be changing their game-plan of defending deep and soaking up pressure even against the all-but relegated Baggies. It's a football philosophy that has seen them concede the most headed shots on their goal this season of any Premier League team (90) with nine goals conceded via a header. Diagne can star for the away side by scoring first at 7/1 with Sky Bet here in an overdue win.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2
BETTING ANGLE: Mbaye Diagne to score first (7/1 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Crystal Palace have won three of their last four Premier League meetings with West Brom (D1), winning 5-1 at the Hawthorns in the reverse fixture.
- West Brom have lost four of their six Premier League away games against Crystal Palace, winning the other two in April 2015 (2-0) and August 2016 (1-0).
- Crystal Palace are looking to complete their first top-flight double over West Brom.
- Crystal Palace have failed to score in their last three home league games, as many as they had in their previous 14 at Selhurst Park. The Eagles haven't gone four home league games without a goal since their first four of the 2018-19 campaign.
- After a run of eight league games between December and February in which they conceded at least twice, West Brom have shipped just two goals in their last five Premier League matches. However, the Baggies have also scored just twice in this run (W1 D3 L1).
- West Brom (22.7) and Crystal Palace (23.5) have the two lowest expected goals (xG) totals in the Premier League so far this season, while the Baggies also have the highest xG against in the competition so far this term (49.1).
- West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has faced former sides Everton (0-1) and Newcastle (0-0) in his last two Premier League games. This game will see him become just the second manager to play three consecutive Premier League games against former clubs after Roy Hodgson in August 2018 (West Brom, Fulham and Liverpool).
- Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games against West Bromwich Albion, netting a brace in the reverse fixture at the Hawthorns.
- Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke has scored five goals in 21 Premier League games this season, just one fewer than he managed in his previous three campaigns combined (6 in 71 games).
- Matheus Pereira has been involved in eight Premier League goals this season (5 goals, 3 assists), at least twice as many as any other West Brom player. However, the Brazilian hasn't scored or assisted in any of his last seven appearances for the Baggies.