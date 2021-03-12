Crystal Palace vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

Wilfried Zaha could be back in the starting XI when Crystal Palace host West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

The attacker, who has nine goals this season, made his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute in the 4-1 loss at Tottenham last weekend.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson remains without Nathaniel Clyne (muscle), James Tomkins (eye), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Tyrick Mitchell (muscle), James McCarthy (groin) and James McArthur (calf) while Nathan Ferguson is training with the Under-23s after his thigh injury.

Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion Saturday 13th March 2:30pm Kick off 3:00pm

West Brom winger Grady Diangana is hoping to feature after missing two games through illness.

Diangana, who made a goal-scoring return for the U23s this week, has made just two appearances for Sam Allardyce's side this year due to injury and illness.

Robert Snodgrass is doubtful as he waits to learn the full extent of an unspecified injury sustained this week in training. He had recently returned to full fitness following a knee problem.

1:10 Sam Allardyce says his West Brom must win their next game away to Crystal Palace in order to have any chance of staying up after the goalless draw with Newcastle

When it comes to West Brom strikers leaving a legacy, Mbaye Diagne is closer to Markus Rosenberg than Geoff Horsfield on that particular spectrum.

Just one goal in eight games is a pretty wretched record but that only tells half the story - he has been the nearly man for the Baggies and could have been the next Horsfield with a bit more luck.

Since signing, no player in the Premier League has a higher expected goal figure than Diagne's - in those eight games the quality of chance falling his way has accumulated 4.63 goals. That does not include the effort he had ruled out for offside by VAR in the 1-0 defeat to Everton, too.

In total, he has missed eight big chances since joining on loan and his confidence looked low vs Newcastle, snatching at chances and losing balance at critical times when his team-mates found him in space.

However, I am willing to roll the dice one more time with Diagne - considering this weekend's opponents. Palace will not be changing their game-plan of defending deep and soaking up pressure even against the all-but relegated Baggies. It's a football philosophy that has seen them concede the most headed shots on their goal this season of any Premier League team (90) with nine goals conceded via a header. Diagne can star for the away side by scoring first at 7/1 with Sky Bet here in an overdue win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Mbaye Diagne to score first (7/1 with Sky Bet)

