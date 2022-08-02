Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2022

Wednesday 2nd November

UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 0 0 17:45 Celtic
Home 2/9 11/2 Away 11/1
Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 17:45 RB Leipzig
Home 19/5 16/5 Away 8/13
AC Milan 0 0 20:00 Red Bull Salzburg
Home 4/9 18/5 Away 6/1
Chelsea 0 0 20:00 Dinamo Zagreb
Home 3/10 9/2 Away 17/2
FC Copenhagen 0 0 20:00 Borussia Dortmund
Home 15/4 3/1 Away 4/6
Juventus 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Home 9/2 100/30 Away 11/20
Maccabi Haifa 0 0 20:00 Benfica
Home 4/1 16/5 Away 8/13
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 Sevilla
Home 2/9 11/2 Away 11/1
Sky Bet Championship
Birmingham City 0 0 19:45 Millwall
Home 29/20 11/5 Away 2/1
Burnley 0 0 19:45 Rotherham United
Home 4/11 19/5 Away 15/2
Cardiff City 0 0 19:45 Watford
Home 15/8 9/4 Away 6/4
Huddersfield Town 0 0 19:45 Sunderland
Home 8/5 9/4 Away 7/4
Norwich City 0 0 19:45 Queens Park Rangers
Home 17/20 11/4 Away 3/1
Wigan Athletic 0 0 19:45 Stoke City
Home 17/10 11/5 Away 13/8
Papa Johns Trophy
Charlton Athletic 0 0 19:00 Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Scottish Women's Premier League
Partick Thistle Women 0 0 20:00 Motherwell Women
FA Women's Championship
Southampton Women 0 0 19:00 Coventry United Ladies
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Levante Femenino 0 0 18:00 Alavés Femenino
Sporting de Huelva Femenino 0 0 18:00 Sevilla Femenino
Valencia Femenino 0 0 20:00 Real Betis Féminas
National League South
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 19:45 Ebbsfleet United

