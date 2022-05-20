Aveley
0
0
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
Bowers & Pitsea
0
0
15:00
Herne Bay
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
15:00
Margate
Cray Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Canvey Island
Folkestone Invicta
0
0
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
Haringey Borough
0
0
15:00
Corinthian Casuals
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
Hastings United
Horsham
0
0
15:00
Carshalton Athletic
Lewes
0
0
15:00
Bishops Stortford
Potters Bar Town
0
0
15:00
Billericay Town
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
Scarborough Athletic
AFC Telford United
0
0
15:00
Kings Lynn Town
Alfreton Town
0
0
15:00
Southport
Blyth Spartans
0
0
15:00
Gloucester
Boston United
0
0
15:00
Chorley
Brackley Town
0
0
15:00
Farsley
Bradford P A
0
0
15:00
Kidderminster Harriers
Curzon Ashton
0
0
15:00
Kettering Town
Darlington
0
0
15:00
Banbury
Hereford FC
0
0
15:00
Buxton
Leamington
0
0
15:00
Spennymoor Town
Peterborough Sports
0
0
15:00
Chester FC
Atherton Collieries
0
0
15:00
Hyde
Belper Town
0
0
15:00
Warrington Town
Gainsborough Trinity
0
0
15:00
Stafford Rangers
Marine
0
0
15:00
South Shields
Morpeth Town
0
0
15:00
Matlock Town
Nantwich Town
0
0
15:00
Guiseley
Radcliffe
0
0
15:00
Marske Utd
Stalybridge
0
0
15:00
Lancaster City
Whitby Town
0
0
15:00
FC United of Manchester
Slask Wroclaw
0
0
16:30
Cracovia
Beaconsfield
0
0
15:00
Dorchester
Chesham
0
0
15:00
Gosport Borough
Harrow Borough
0
0
15:00
Hanwell Town
Hartley Wintney
0
0
15:00
Hayes & Yeading
Hendon
0
0
15:00
North Leigh
Plymouth Parkway
0
0
15:00
Merthyr Town
Poole Town
0
0
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Swindon Supermarine
0
0
15:00
Metropolitan Police
Winchester City
0
0
15:00
Truro City
Yate
0
0
15:00
Salisbury FC
Bala Town FC
0
0
14:30
Haverfordwest County
The New Saints FC
0
0
14:30
Penybont
Aberystwyth Town
0
0
17:45
Cardiff Metropolitan University
KV Oostende
0
0
15:00
Sint-Truidense VV
Genk
0
0
17:15
Cercle Brugge KSV
Bath City
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Chelmsford
0
0
15:00
Weymouth
Cheshunt
0
0
15:00
St Albans
Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
15:00
Slough
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Farnborough
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Dover
Hemel Hempstead
0
0
15:00
Welling United
Hungerford Town
0
0
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
Oxford City
0
0
15:00
Concord Rangers
Taunton
0
0
15:00
Dartford
Tonbridge Angels
0
0
15:00
Hampton & Richmond
Worthing
0
0
15:00
Chippenham Town
Santa Clara
0
0
15:30
Arouca
GD Chaves
0
0
18:00
Vizela
FC Porto
0
0
20:30
Sporting Lisbon
Genoa
0
0
19:45
Benevento
FC Midtjylland
0
0
15:00
AGF Aarhus
SJK
0
0
15:00
KuPS Kuopio
Atromitos Athens
0
0
18:00
OFI
Lamia
0
0
19:30
AEK Athens
PAOK Salonika
0
0
19:45
Panetolikos
Odd Grenland
0
0
17:00
Sarpsborg
Longford Town
0
0
19:30
Wexford Youths