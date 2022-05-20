Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

August 2022

Saturday 20th August

Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 12:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Home 2/5 15/4 Away 13/2
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa
Home 7/5 11/5 Away 2/1
Everton 0 0 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 3/1
Fulham 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Home 29/20 12/5 Away 9/5
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Home 3/4 29/10 Away 100/30
Bournemouth 0 0 17:30 Arsenal
Home 7/1 15/4 Away 4/11
Sky Bet Championship
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 17/10 11/5 Away 13/8
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 1/2 16/5 Away 11/2
Coventry City P P 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Postponed : Other
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Watford
Home 29/20 21/10 Away 2/1
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 5/2
Reading 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 3/1 5/2 Away 10/11
Sheffield United 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 15/4
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 5/2
Swansea City 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 11/8 9/4 Away 2/1
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Home 1/2 16/5 Away 11/2
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 21/10
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 7/4 23/10 Away 7/5
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Home 17/10 23/10 Away 29/20
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 4/6 11/4 Away 19/5
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 9/2
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 16/5 5/2 Away 4/5
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 29/20 23/10 Away 17/10
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 1/2 16/5 Away 5/1
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 3/4 14/5 Away 3/1
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 18/5
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 13/5 11/5 Away 21/20
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian 0 0 12:30 Rangers
Home 19/4 3/1 Away 4/7
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Home 11/8 21/10 Away 2/1
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Home 11/8 21/10 Away 2/1
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 2/1
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Home 12/5 21/10 Away 23/20
Sky Bet League Two
Hartlepool United 0 0 13:00 Bradford City
Home 23/10 12/5 Away 21/20
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 9/4
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 23/10 23/10 Away 11/10
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 2/1 11/5 Away 13/10
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 17/10 9/4 Away 6/4
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Home 8/5 2/1 Away 7/4
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 13/5
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Home 13/10 12/5 Away 15/8
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 19/20 23/10 Away 11/4
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 4/6 13/5 Away 19/5
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Home 4/7 100/30 Away 18/5
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 14:30 Werder Bremen
Home 4/11 17/4 Away 13/2
FC Augsburg 0 0 14:30 Mainz
Home 5/2 13/5 Away 19/20
Stuttgart 0 0 14:30 SC Freiburg
Home 8/5 5/2 Away 29/20
Wolfsburg 0 0 14:30 Schalke
Home 3/4 29/10 Away 3/1
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 17:30 RB Leipzig
Home 5/2 5/2 Away 21/20
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Home 8/13 5/2 Away 4/1
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 8/5
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Home 17/10 2/1 Away 6/4
Morton 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Home 3/1 9/4 Away 17/20
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Edinburgh City 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Clyde
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Woking
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
York City 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Notts County 0 0 17:20 Chesterfield
International Match
Ghana 0 0 16:00 Jamaica
Qatar 0 0 17:30 Morocco
FA Women's Championship
Southampton Women 0 0 12:30 Charlton Athletic Women
Dutch Eredivisie
Vitesse Arnhem 0 0 15:30 Heerenveen
Home 1/1 9/4 Away 11/5
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 17:45 Cambuur Leeuwarden
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 9/5
Emmen 0 0 20:00 FC Utrecht
Home 13/8 11/5 Away 11/8
Northern Irish Premiership
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Larne
Portadown 0 0 15:00 Coleraine
French Ligue 1
Monaco 0 0 16:00 RC Lens
Home 7/10 3/1 Away 18/5
Marseille 0 0 20:00 Nantes
Home 3/5 3/1 Away 9/2
Spanish La Liga
Osasuna 0 0 16:30 Cadiz
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 7/2
Real Mallorca 0 0 18:30 Real Betis
Home 21/10 9/4 Away 13/10
Celta Vigo 0 0 21:00 Real Madrid
Home 4/1 16/5 Away 8/13
Italian Serie A
Torino 0 0 17:30 Lazio
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 7/5
Udinese 0 0 17:30 Salernitana
Home 4/6 3/1 Away 19/5
Inter Milan 0 0 19:45 Spezia
Home 1/7 15/2 Away 14/1
Sassuolo 0 0 19:45 Lecce
Home 3/4 3/1 Away 16/5
Chinese Super League
Shanghai SIPG 0 0 12:30 Hangzhou Greentown
American MLS League
Los Angeles Galaxy 3 3 03:00 Seattle Sounders FC FT
New York Red Bulls 0 0 23:00 FC Cincinnati
Isthmian League
Aveley 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 15:00 Herne Bay
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Margate
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Canvey Island
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Corinthian Casuals
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Hastings United
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
AFC Telford United 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Southport
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Buxton
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Belper Town 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Marine 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Marske Utd
Stalybridge 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Polish Ekstraklasa
Slask Wroclaw 0 0 16:30 Cracovia
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Hartley Wintney 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Hendon 0 0 15:00 North Leigh
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Winchester City 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Yate 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Welsh Premier League
Bala Town FC 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
The New Saints FC 0 0 14:30 Penybont
Aberystwyth Town 0 0 17:45 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Belgian First Division A
KV Oostende 0 0 15:00 Sint-Truidense VV
Genk 0 0 17:15 Cercle Brugge KSV
National League South
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Slough
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Dover
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Welling United
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Santa Clara 0 0 15:30 Arouca
GD Chaves 0 0 18:00 Vizela
FC Porto 0 0 20:30 Sporting Lisbon
Italian Serie B
Ascoli 0 0 19:45 Spal
Genoa 0 0 19:45 Benevento
Perugia 0 0 19:45 Parma
Danish Superliga
FC Midtjylland 0 0 15:00 AGF Aarhus
Finnish Veikkausliga
SJK 0 0 15:00 KuPS Kuopio
VPS 0 0 15:00 FC Lahti
Greek Super League
Atromitos Athens 0 0 18:00 OFI
Lamia 0 0 19:30 AEK Athens
PAOK Salonika 0 0 19:45 Panetolikos
Norwegian Eliteserien
Odd Grenland 0 0 17:00 Sarpsborg
League of Ireland First Division
Longford Town 0 0 19:30 Wexford Youths

©2022 Sky UK