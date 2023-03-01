Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

February 2023

Tuesday 28th February

The FA Cup
Stoke City 0 0 19:15 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 13/2 18/5 Away 2/5
Leicester City 0 0 19:30 Blackburn Rovers
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 8/1
Fulham 0 0 19:45 Leeds United
Home 13/10 12/5 Away 2/1
Bristol City 0 0 20:00 Manchester City
Home 14/1 7/1 Away 1/7
Scottish Championship
Dundee 0 0 19:45 Partick Thistle
Home 11/20 11/4 Away 17/4
Sky Bet Championship
Preston North End 0 0 19:45 Coventry City
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 6/4
Luton Town 0 0 20:00 Millwall
Home 6/5 21/10 Away 5/2
Sky Bet League One
Derby County 0 0 19:45 Cheltenham Town
Home 1/3 19/5 Away 7/1
Lincoln City 0 0 19:45 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 21/20 11/5 Away 13/5
Peterborough United 0 0 19:45 Charlton Athletic
Home 8/13 3/1 Away 15/4
Portsmouth 0 0 19:45 Bolton Wanderers
Home 6/4 9/4 Away 17/10
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 19:45 Forfar Athletic
Dumbarton 0 0 19:45 Stenhousemuir
Sky Bet League Two
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 19:45 Stevenage
Home 14/5 11/5 Away 1/1
Barrow 0 0 19:45 Salford City
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 7/5
Gillingham 0 0 19:45 Bradford City
Home 13/8 2/1 Away 17/10
Harrogate Town 0 0 19:45 Northampton Town
Home 13/5 11/5 Away 21/20
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 19:45 Crawley Town
Home 11/20 29/10 Away 9/2
National League
Barnet 0 0 19:45 Oldham Athletic
Boreham Wood 0 0 19:45 Dorking Wanderers
Eastleigh 0 0 19:45 York City
FC Halifax 0 0 19:45 Wealdstone
Maidenhead United 0 0 19:45 Dagenham & Redbridge
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Scunthorpe United
Torquay United 0 0 19:45 Bromley
Wrexham 0 0 19:45 Chesterfield
Yeovil Town 0 0 19:45 Altrincham
Northern Irish Premiership
Glentoran 0 0 19:45 Glenavon
Italian Serie A
Cremonese 1 0 17:30 Roma
Juventus 0 0 19:45 Torino
Home 7/10 5/2 Away 9/2
American MLS League
Portland Timbers 1 0 03:00 Sporting Kansas City FT
Northern Premier League
Lancaster City 0 0 19:45 Marske Utd
Radcliffe 0 0 19:45 Atherton Collieries
Warrington Town 0 0 19:45 Whitby Town
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 19:45 Farsley
Banbury 0 0 19:45 Leamington
Chorley 0 0 19:45 Boston United
Hereford FC 0 0 19:45 Chester FC
Kettering Town 0 0 19:45 Curzon Ashton
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 19:45 Buxton
Peterborough Sports 0 0 19:45 Gloucester
Southern Premier League South
Hanwell Town 0 0 19:45 Harrow Borough
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 19:45 Merthyr Town
Hendon 0 0 19:45 Swindon Supermarine
North Leigh 0 0 19:45 Tiverton Town
Poole Town 0 0 19:45 Plymouth Parkway
Truro City 0 0 19:45 Chesham
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 19:45 Herne Bay
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 19:45 Horsham
National League South
Chippenham Town 0 0 19:45 Worthing
Dover 0 0 19:45 Havant and Waterlooville
Farnborough 0 0 19:45 Ebbsfleet United
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 19:45 Tonbridge Angels
Slough 0 0 19:45 Bath City
Taunton 0 0 19:45 Eastbourne Borough
Welling United 0 0 19:45 Hemel Hempstead
Coupe de France
Lyon 0 0 20:10 Grenoble
Italian Serie B
Cosenza 0 0 19:30 Reggina
Palermo 0 0 19:30 Ternana U
Parma 0 0 19:30 Pisa

