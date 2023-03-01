Lancaster City
0
0
19:45
Marske Utd
Radcliffe
0
0
19:45
Atherton Collieries
Warrington Town
0
0
19:45
Whitby Town
AFC Fylde
0
0
19:45
Farsley
Banbury
0
0
19:45
Leamington
Chorley
0
0
19:45
Boston United
Hereford FC
0
0
19:45
Chester FC
Kettering Town
0
0
19:45
Curzon Ashton
Kings Lynn Town
0
0
19:45
Buxton
Peterborough Sports
0
0
19:45
Gloucester
Hanwell Town
0
0
19:45
Harrow Borough
Hayes & Yeading
0
0
19:45
Merthyr Town
Hendon
0
0
19:45
Swindon Supermarine
North Leigh
0
0
19:45
Tiverton Town
Poole Town
0
0
19:45
Plymouth Parkway
Truro City
0
0
19:45
Chesham
Bishops Stortford
0
0
19:45
Herne Bay
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
19:45
Horsham
Chippenham Town
0
0
19:45
Worthing
Dover
0
0
19:45
Havant and Waterlooville
Farnborough
0
0
19:45
Ebbsfleet United
Hampton & Richmond
0
0
19:45
Tonbridge Angels
Slough
0
0
19:45
Bath City
Taunton
0
0
19:45
Eastbourne Borough
Welling United
0
0
19:45
Hemel Hempstead
Cosenza
0
0
19:30
Reggina
Palermo
0
0
19:30
Ternana U