November 2022

Thursday 3rd November

UEFA Europa League
FC Midtjylland 0 0 17:45 Sturm Graz
Home 21/20 13/5 Away 11/5
Feyenoord 0 0 17:45 Lazio
Home 5/4 13/5 Away 7/4
Monaco 0 0 17:45 Crvena Zvezda
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 9/2
Olympiakos FC 0 0 17:45 Nantes
Home 11/4 13/5 Away 17/20
Qarabag FK 0 0 17:45 SC Freiburg
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 9/4
Real Sociedad 0 0 17:45 Manchester United
Home 23/10 23/10 Away 11/10
Sheriff Tiraspol (Mol) 0 0 17:45 Omonia Nicosia
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 29/10
Trabzonspor 0 0 17:45 Ferencvaros
Home 4/7 3/1 Away 17/4
Arsenal 0 0 20:00 FC Zurich
Home 1/12 9/1 Away 20/1
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 20:00 PSV Eindhoven
Home 12/5 14/5 Away 10/11
Braga 0 0 20:00 Malmo FF
Home 2/9 5/1 Away 19/2
Dynamo Kiev 0 0 20:00 Fenerbahce
Home 11/4 13/5 Away 17/20
Real Betis 0 0 20:00 HJK Helsinki
Home 1/5 21/4 Away 10/1
Rennes 0 0 20:00 AEK Larnaca
Home 1/11 8/1 Away 20/1
Roma 0 0 20:00 Ludogorets
Home 2/7 9/2 Away 8/1
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 20:00 1. FC Union Berlin
Home 3/1 5/2 Away 5/6
UEFA Europa Conference League
Istanbul Buyuksehir 0 0 15:30 Hearts
Rigas Futbola Skola 0 0 15:30 Fiorentina
AA Gent 0 0 17:45 Molde
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:45 Dnipro-1
Apollon Limassol 0 0 17:45 FC Vaduz
CFR Cluj-Napoca 0 0 17:45 Ballkani
Djurgardens IF 0 0 17:45 Shamrock Rovers
Pyunik Yerevan 0 0 17:45 Basel
Slavia Prague 0 0 17:45 Sivasspor
VMFD Zalgiris 0 0 17:45 SK Slovan Bratislava
Cologne 0 0 20:00 Nice
FC Steaua Bucuresti 0 0 20:00 West Ham United
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0 0 20:00 Austria Wien
Lech Poznan 0 0 20:00 Villarreal
Partizan Belgrade 0 0 20:00 Slovácko
Silkeborg 0 0 20:00 Anderlecht
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Villarreal Femenino 0 0 17:45 Real Madrid Women
Chinese Super League
Changchun Yatai 0 0 07:30 Shanghai Shenhua FT
Shandong Luneng 3 0 09:30 Tianjin Teda
Hangzhou Greentown 0 0 11:00 Shenzen
Chengdu Rongcheng 0 0 11:30 Hebei China Fortune FC
Wuhan Three Towns 0 0 11:30 Guangzhou R&F

