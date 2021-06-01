France vs Wales preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of France vs Wales in an international friendly on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8.05pm).

Team news

Karim Benzema is set to play his first game for France after a five-year absence from the national team, with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann likely to be kept in reserve.

Mike Maignan could earn only his second cap after being preferred to Fulham loanee Alphonse Areola in Didier Deschamps' squad.

Wissam Ben Yedder and the uncapped Jules Kounde will hope to be handed the chance to impress.

2:49 Sky Sports' Craig Slater reports from Baku, where Wales will play their opening two games of the Euros, including a clash against Turkey

Wales manager Robert Page could select Gareth Bale, Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore in the forward line while the uncapped Cardiff City teenager Rubin Colwill could make his senior bow.

Tom Lockyer is a late addition to the squad following James Lawrence's withdrawal, but the defender is another one who has spent plenty of time on the sidelines.

Page may opt against risking Ben Davies or Ethan Ampadu given their fitness issues and the manager has also urged caution over Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen as they build up their stamina.

1:12 Wales and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale reiterates he will wait until after Euro 2020 before revealing his future career plans amid reports he could retire this summer

How to follow

France vs Wales will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 7.45pm; kick-off 8.05pm.

0:47 Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks aims to use Euro 2020 as an opportunity to showcase his ability