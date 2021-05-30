Rubin Colwill: Wales include uncapped Cardiff City midfielder in Euro 2020 squad

Uncapped Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill has been named in Wales’ squad for Euro 2020.

Colwill, who turned 19 in April, was in Cardiff's academy team at the start of the season but will finish it as part of the national squad at a major international tournament after making just six senior appearances.

Robert Page will take charge of Wales in Ryan Giggs' absence as they bid to emerge from Group A at this summer's tournament and reach the knockout stages again after progressing to the last four in 2016 under Chris Coleman.

Gareth Bale, who scored six times in seven appearances during Tottenham's run-in at the end of his loan spell at the club from Real Madrid, will captain the squad.

There are eight survivors from the group which reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals in France - Bale, Ramsey, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Danny Ward, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams and Wayne Hennessey.

As expected, Hal Robson-Kanu - released by West Brom last week - missed out after being left out of the recent training camp.

Derby forward Tom Lawrence and Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo were also overlooked, with Swansea's Ben Cabango selected ahead of Luton central defender Tom Lockyer.

Wales start their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland in Baku on June 12 before playing Turkey in the Azerbaijani capital four days later. They complete their Group A fixtures against Italy in Rome on June 20.

Wales squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Daniel Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City)

Defenders: Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), James Lawrence (FC St Pauli), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Ben Cabango (Swansea City)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Jonathan Williams (Cardiff City), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Daniel James (Manchester United), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United)