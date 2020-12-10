Fulham vs Liverpool preview, team news, kick-off, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Fulham vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Fulham manager Scott Parker will be hoping to welcome back Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo in the upcoming matches, although Sunday's clash with Liverpool is expected to be too soon.

The duo are on track with their recoveries, with Tete sidelined since September with a calf problem.

Kongolo has also sustained a calf injury while in recovery from a foot issue, but is being eased back into action.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could come into contention for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to regain his place after three matches out with a hamstring problem.

Forward Diogo Jota (knock) and Kostas Tsimikas (knee) face late fitness tests.

Fulham

Liverpool Sunday 13th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

Jones Knows prediction

Fulham look absolute certainties here as Liverpool's season is about to fall apart...

Only messing, Liverpool fans, no need to nibble.

I took quite a bashing on social media after suggesting Wolves looked a big price to end Liverpool's home record last weekend. All good natured, of course, but those who claimed an anti-Liverpool bias on my part go can go and check out the prediction for their win over Leicester at Anfield a few weeks back. "Christmas has come early," were my words for a home win at Evens that night. Remember, all my predictions are made assessing the odds, everything has its price.

Fulham are improving but let me down big style last weekend when failing to turn up at Manchester City. Having backed them to get a goal in a 7/2 double with Leander Dendoncker to have shot for Wolves, their inability to get anywhere near Ederson's goal left me flat as a pancake. Of course, Dendoncker went on to have four shots against Liverpool on Sunday. Life can be cruel.

Fulham looked frightened of their own shadow in that defeat, which doesn't bode well for their chances of stopping Liverpool, who possess even more attacking weapons than City. If Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah don't get you then one of Andy Robertson, who looked in superb nick against Wolves, or the returning Trent Alexander-Arnold will.

Liverpool to win to nil at 6/4 looks one for the weekend accas.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

None of Fulham's 14 Premier League home games against Liverpool have finished level, with the Cottagers winning just five to the Reds' nine.

Liverpool have won their last six Premier League meetings with Fulham by an aggregate score of 18-4, since losing both meetings against them in the 2011-12 campaign.

Liverpool have scored in both halves in each of their last six Premier League meetings with Fulham - only against Bournemouth (7) have they ever found the net either side of half-time in more consecutive Premier League meetings.

Fulham have lost their last six home Premier League matches played on Sunday, with only Aston Villa losing more in a row in home matches on Sundays in Premier League history (seven in a row between 2015 and 2020).

Liverpool have won their last 18 Premier League matches against newly-promoted teams - in top-flight history, only Chelsea (27 between October 2002 and November 2006) have had a longer winning run against newly-promoted teams.

Fulham boss Scott Parker has lost 15 of his 21 Premier League matches as a manager (71.4%), the second-highest ratio of any manager with 20+ games, behind Roy McFarland (72.7%, lost 16 out of 22). Jürgen Klopp's last 15 Premier League defeats in charge of Liverpool have been spread over a period of 161 matches.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has won 16 of his 26 away Premier League matches in London (61.5%), the best win ratio of any manager to manage in at least 10 away games in England's capital city.

