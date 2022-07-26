Germany Women 2-1 France Women: Germany book Euro 2022 final spot vs England as Alexandra Popp inspires victory

Eight-time champions Germany booked their place in Sunday's Euro 2022 final against England as Alexandra Popp scored twice in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over final-four debutants France.

Die Nationalelf's path to the semi-finals had been flawless - without conceding a single goal - and despite being tested by an ebullient France frontline, they were unlikely to ever surrender their chance of contesting a record-high ninth Euro final.

France head coach Corinne Diacre vowed that her side were going to "saviour" every moment of their first semi-final appearance, but such sentiment was soon spoiled when Popp rounded off a free-flowing team move to fire Svenja Huth's pinpoint cross home from close range (40).

Image: Jule Brand of Germany is challenged by Griedge Mbock Bathy and Sandie Toletti of France

The captain's strike was the 90th of the tournament, while it also represented Germany's 100th at European Championships - an all-time high.

France hit back on the stroke of half-time, as Germany were breached for the first time via a fierce shot from Kadidiatou Diani that cannoned awkwardly off the post and onto stranded goalkeeper Merle Frohms (45). The rebound was cruel, but the strike was emphatically executed by France's brightest attacking threat on the night.

The Germans then rode a sustained wave of pressure, which saw efforts from Selma Bacha, Wendie Renard and Diani all thwarted by Frohms, who kept her side in the tie before it was settled by the competition's joint top scorer Popp.

Image: Popp scored the winner to take her side to the final

The same formula that provided the first opening created the second, as Huth picked out the late run of Popp who planted a thumping header beyond Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. A nervous wait ensued as VAR checked the validity of the goal, which was shortly cleared.

Prior to this game, Germany had scored in all 23 of their knockout phase matches at European finals. Make that 24. They will meet England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday in a repeat of 2009's final.

Popp makes the difference (again)

Image: Germany's Alexandra Popp wheels off to celebrate after scoring her side's second goal against France

History was somewhat against France this evening, with no side winning a debut semi-final bout since West Germany in 1989, and their mountainous task was made that much harder when Popp's volley found the target from a well-measured Huth cross in the first half.

Four nations - Spain, Finland, Netherlands and Austria - have all tried and failed to progress further than the final four on their first attempt, with France now adding a fifth name to that list.

The French, who produced a spirited second-half display, will feel aggrieved they didn't make a further dent on the scoreline as a flurry of chances passed them by. Renard's back-post header went close, while Diani was denied by the brilliance of Frohms moments later - atoning for her earlier mishap.

Germany's efficacy in front of goal ultimately made the difference as their talismanic captain Popp, who has scored six of her side's 13 goals (46 per cent) at this summer's tournament, rose to another momentous occasion in front of a 27,445 strong crowd in Milton Keynes.

"I had the feeling that many people had already written me off. I"m able to show that I'm still a force to be reckoned with," the 31-year-old said after scoring against Austria in their narrow quarter-final win. And you can bet she's not done yet.

What's next?

France exit the tournament at the semi-final stage but have gone further than any previous appearance at a Euro finals, while Germany will contest Sunday's final at Wembley Stadium against Sarina Wiegman's England.

The knock-out phase...

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: England 2-1 Spain (AET)

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Germany 2-0 Austria

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Sweden 1-0 Belgium

Saturday July 23

Quarter-final 4: France 1-0 Netherlands (AET)

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: England 4-0 Sweden

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Germany 2-1 France

Final

Sunday July 31

England vs Germany - kick-off 5pm, Wembley

