68' Attempt missed. Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel following a set piece situation.

67' Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

67' Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).

67' Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

66' Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstädt replaces Matheus Cunha.

66' Attempt missed. Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marvin Plattenhardt with a cross following a corner.

65' Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Grischa Prömel.

65' Attempt blocked. Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

64' Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Peter Pekarík.

63' Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Yunus Malli replaces Marius Bülter.

63' Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Julian Ryerson replaces Ken Reichel.

61' Goal! Hertha Berlin 3, 1. FC Union Berlin 0. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic.

61' Attempt missed. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

59' Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

59' Foul by Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin).

58' Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marko Grujic.

57' Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Anthony Ujah replaces Marcus Ingvartsen.

56' Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Foul by Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin).

52' Goal! Hertha Berlin 2, 1. FC Union Berlin 0. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.

51' Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 0. Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marvin Plattenhardt with a cross.

49' Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Dodi Lukébakio.

48' Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jordan Torunarigha.

48' Attempt blocked. Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Andrich.

47' Offside, Hertha Berlin. Matheus Cunha tries a through ball, but Dodi Lukébakio is caught offside.

Second Half begins Hertha Berlin 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

45'+1' First Half ends, Hertha Berlin 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

44' Attempt missed. Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

43' Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

43' Foul by Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin).

43' Ken Reichel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

43' Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Marko Grujic.

40' Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

40' Foul by Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin).

39' Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.

39' Attempt blocked. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

38' Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Per Skjelbred.

37' Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin).

35' Foul by Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin).

35' Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

33' Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

33' Foul by Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin).

32' Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Foul by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin).

29' Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin).

28' Foul by Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin).

28' Florian Hübner (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Attempt missed. Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimír Darida with a cross following a corner.

27' Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Rafal Gikiewicz.

27' Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic.

26' Foul by Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin).

26' Michael Parensen (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Foul by Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin).

23' Michael Parensen (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Foul by Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin).

21' Attempt missed. Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vladimír Darida.

18' Attempt saved. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic with a headed pass.

16' Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Marvin Plattenhardt.

14' Attempt missed. Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

13' Foul by Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin).

13' Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

13' Offside, Hertha Berlin. Jordan Torunarigha tries a through ball, but Vladimír Darida is caught offside.

11' Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Foul by Florian Hübner (1. FC Union Berlin).

10' Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).

10' Ken Reichel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Michael Parensen (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

9' Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Foul by Michael Parensen (1. FC Union Berlin).

9' Attempt missed. Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Andersson.

5' Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marko Grujic.

3' Dangerous play by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).

3' Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

2' Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).

2' Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

First Half begins.