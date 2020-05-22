Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hertha Berlin vs 1. FC Union Berlin. German Bundesliga.

Olympiastadion.

Hertha Berlin 3

  • V Ibisevic (51st minute)
  • D Lukebakio (52nd minute)
  • M Santos Carneiro Da Cunha (61st minute)

1. FC Union Berlin 0

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel following a set piece situation.

    yellow_card icon

    Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstädt replaces Matheus Cunha.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marvin Plattenhardt with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Grischa Prömel.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

    corner icon

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Peter Pekarík.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Yunus Malli replaces Marius Bülter.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Julian Ryerson replaces Ken Reichel.

    goal icon

    Goal! Hertha Berlin 3, 1. FC Union Berlin 0. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

    free_kick_won icon

    Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marko Grujic.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Anthony Ujah replaces Marcus Ingvartsen.

    free_kick_won icon

    Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin).

    goal icon

    Goal! Hertha Berlin 2, 1. FC Union Berlin 0. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.

    goal icon

    Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 0. Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marvin Plattenhardt with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Dodi Lukébakio.

    corner icon

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jordan Torunarigha.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Andrich.

    offside icon

    Offside, Hertha Berlin. Matheus Cunha tries a through ball, but Dodi Lukébakio is caught offside.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Hertha Berlin 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Hertha Berlin 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

    yellow_card icon

    Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ken Reichel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Marko Grujic.

    free_kick_won icon

    Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin).

    corner icon

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Per Skjelbred.

    free_kick_won icon

    Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Florian Hübner (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimír Darida with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Rafal Gikiewicz.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Michael Parensen (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Michael Parensen (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vladimír Darida.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic with a headed pass.

    corner icon

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Marvin Plattenhardt.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    offside icon

    Offside, Hertha Berlin. Jordan Torunarigha tries a through ball, but Vladimír Darida is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Florian Hübner (1. FC Union Berlin).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ken Reichel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    yellow_card icon

    Michael Parensen (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Michael Parensen (1. FC Union Berlin).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Andersson.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marko Grujic.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Dangerous play by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).

    free_kick_won icon

    Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.