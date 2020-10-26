Liverpool vs Midtjylland LIVE!

FIRST-CHOICE MIDTJYLLAND STOPPER MISSES OUTJasper Hansen misses out for Midtjylland as one of five changes from their 3-2 win at Brondby on Saturday, with Mikkel Anderson taking his place between the sticks.You might remember the 32-year-old from his spell in English football earlier in his career, where he spent eight years at Reading but had a number of loan spells in that time, incuding with Brentford, Bristol Rovers, Portsmouth and Rangers.Elsewhere there's a sea change in midfield with Jens Cajuste, Awer Mabil and Pione Sisto in for Evander, Bozhidar Kraev and Mikael Anderson.In defence, Joel Andersson comes in at right-back for Dion Cools.