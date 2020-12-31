Man Utd vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Victor Lindelof is a doubt for Manchester United's New Year's Day clash with Aston Villa.

The centre-back has been dealing with a back complaint in recent months and missed Tuesday's last-gasp win against Wolves, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made six changes to his starting line-up.

The United boss confirmed Alex Telles was replaced by Luke Shaw at half-time against Wolves due to tactical reasons. Marcos Rojo is dealing with a calf complaint and has yet to feature this season.

Tyrone Mings will return from suspension for Villa's trip to Old Trafford. The defender missed the 1-1 draw at Chelsea after being sent off against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

Loanee Ross Barkley is back in contention after a hamstring injury having sat out the trip to parent club Chelsea while Wesley (knee) and Trezeguet (thigh) remain sidelined.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm on Friday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League. There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Opta stats

