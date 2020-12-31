Man Utd vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Victor Lindelof is a doubt for Manchester United's New Year's Day clash with Aston Villa.
The centre-back has been dealing with a back complaint in recent months and missed Tuesday's last-gasp win against Wolves, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made six changes to his starting line-up.
The United boss confirmed Alex Telles was replaced by Luke Shaw at half-time against Wolves due to tactical reasons. Marcos Rojo is dealing with a calf complaint and has yet to feature this season.
Tyrone Mings will return from suspension for Villa's trip to Old Trafford. The defender missed the 1-1 draw at Chelsea after being sent off against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.
Loanee Ross Barkley is back in contention after a hamstring injury having sat out the trip to parent club Chelsea while Wesley (knee) and Trezeguet (thigh) remain sidelined.
How to follow
Man Utd vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm on Friday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Manchester United have lost just one of their last 43 Premier League games against Aston Villa (W31 D11) and are unbeaten in their last 15 since a 0-1 home loss in December 2009.
- Aston Villa drew this exact fixture with Man Utd 2-2 last season - they've not avoided defeat in consecutive league visits to Old Trafford since drawing 0-0 in both the 1995-96 and 1996-97 campaigns.
- Manchester United lost their first league game of 2020, going down 0-2 at Arsenal. They've not lost their opening league match in consecutive calendar years since 1978 and 1979.
- Aston Villa won their first league game of 2020 (2-1 vs Burnley), last winning their opening league game in consecutive calendar years in 2008 and 2009.
- Manchester United have won more games on New Year's Day than any other side in the history of the English Football League (35), while of teams to have played at least 10 games on 1st January the Red Devils also have the highest win rate (61% - 35/57).
- Aston Villa haven't lost a league game on New Year's Day since 2001 (0-1 vs Chelsea), with the Villans unbeaten in 10 such games since (W6 D4).
- Aston Villa have won 26 points from 14 Premier League games this season, 11 more than they had after as many games last season (15) - this increase of 11 points across seasons is their biggest improvement at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1998-99 (14 more than they had in 1997-98).
- Manchester United have lost just three of their 29 Premier League games since Bruno Fernandes made his debut at the start of February 2020 (W18 D8), going unbeaten in each of the last nine (W7 D2).
- Since his debut in February, Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 32 goals in 29 games in the Premier League (18 goals, 14 assists). The Portuguese assisted Man Utd's winner last time out versus Wolves, while his tally of 14 assists in 29 games is the quickest a player has arrived at that total in the competition's history.
- Anwar El Ghazi has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, the last player to score in four successive top-flight games for the club was Christian Benteke in April 2013.