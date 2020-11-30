Man Utd vs PSG: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that David de Gea trained on Tuesday so is fit to play against Paris Saint-Germain if selected. The Manchester United boss also suggested Anthony Martial was fine too after his recent illness, adding: "The training group was a massive one and everyone has held their hand up available for selection."

Paul Pogba should be available to make his 50th Champions League appearance following an ankle injury, while Donny van de Beek is expected to shake off a minor ankle problem after finally making his first Premier League start at the weekend. Axel Tuanzebe serves a one-match suspension while Luke Shaw remains out.

Image: De Gea receives treatment during Manchester United's game with Southampton

Marquinhos is a doubt for PSG after he missed Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bordeaux due to an adductor injury, while Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer are also expected to miss out.

Juan Bernat is a long-term absentee, but Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are all available.

Who needs what?

Image: Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring for Man Utd against PSG last month

Manchester United will reach the last 16 if they avoid defeat against PSG. United will be confirmed group winners if they win and Leipzig do not - or if they draw and Leipzig lose.

How to follow

Follow Man Utd vs PSG with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Opta stats

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Southampton

The away side has won all three of the previous European meetings between Manchester United and Paris SG, with the French side winning 2-0 in their only such visit to Old Trafford, in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League last 16.

Manchester United's 0-2 defeat to Paris SG in February 2019 is their only loss in 15 home games against French opposition in all European competitions (W10 D4).

Paris SG have only lost one of their last seven away games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League (W4 D2), however that defeat did come in their most recent away trip in the competition - 1-2 v RB Leipzig on MD3.

Manchester United have won each of their last seven games at Old Trafford in European competition, scoring 24 goals and conceding just two in return - they last had a longer run between September 2006 and April 2008, winning 12 in a row, all in the UEFA Champions League.

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Paris SG have only failed to score in one of their 39 games in the UEFA Champions League, while they've netted an average of 2.4 goals per game in this run (95 in total). The only side to keep a clean sheet against them in this run was Bayern Munich in last season's final.

3:22 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side were excellent and he's proud of their performance, even if they hadn't scored their late winner.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won three of his four group stage games in the UEFA Champions League (L1), including each of the two played at Old Trafford. The team's other victory was achieved away at Paris SG, back on MD1 of this season's tournament.

Following wins in each of the last two, Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could become just the second manager to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League games against Paris SG, after Luis Enrique with Barcelona in 2014-15.

Paris SG forward Neymar has been directly involved in 60 goals in 63 appearances in the UEFA Champions League (36 goals and 24 assists) - since his debut in the competition in 2013, his 24 assists is the most of any player.

Only Marcus Rashford (5) - who netted a hat-trick against RB Leipzig on MD2 - has been directly involved in more goals in the UEFA Champions League for Manchester United this season than Bruno Fernandes (4 - three goals and one assist), while no player has created more chances for the club in the competition this term (7, equal with Alex Telles).

Pitch to Post Weekend Review podcast

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple | Spotify

Having been left in the cold, how exactly has Jose Mourinho transformed Tanguy Ndombele into one of Tottenham's most key players?

Jasper Taylor is joined by Ben Ransom and Gerard Brand in the latest Pitch to Post Review show to discuss just that (07:55), as well as Eric Dier's form as he ditches the 'versatility' tag. Spurs are top, but what happens if opponents out-Jose Jose? (13:48)

We also discuss Man Utd's dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton thanks to super sub Edinson Cavani (22:16), and ask: where would Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side be if they played the entire season away from home? Answer: probably better off.

In the Regional Review, Alan Myers joins us to talk all things Everton in their season of two halves so far (36:04), and in the Treatment Table we round up the latest injury news, and join Jurgen Klopp in getting stuck into the five-sub debate (47:18).