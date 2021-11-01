Manchester United vs Man City: Manchester derby kick-off time, how to watch live or stream with Sky Sports

Manchester United host Manchester City in the first Manchester derby of the season on Saturday – and you can follow all of the action live on Sky Sports.

Manchester United will look to ease the mounting pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when champions Manchester City head to Old Trafford for Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.

Manchester United

Manchester City Saturday 6th November 11:30am Kick off 12:30pm

Manchester United vs Manchester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am; kick-off at 12.30pm.

Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in our dedicated live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app.

Free match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.