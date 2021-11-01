Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United vs Manchester City. Premier League.

Old Trafford.

Manchester United 0

    Manchester City 0

      Latest Premier League Odds

      Manchester United vs Man City: Manchester derby kick-off time, how to watch live or stream with Sky Sports

      Watch Man Utd vs Man City live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am on Saturday; kick-off at 12.30pm

      Monday 1 November 2021 17:07, UK

      Man Utd vs Man City

      Manchester United host Manchester City in the first Manchester derby of the season on Saturday – and you can follow all of the action live on Sky Sports.

      Manchester United will look to ease the mounting pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when champions Manchester City head to Old Trafford for Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.

      Manchester United
      Manchester City

      Saturday 6th November 11:30am Kick off 12:30pm

      Manchester United vs Manchester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am; kick-off at 12.30pm.

      Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in our dedicated live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app.

      Also See:

      Free match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.

      Trending

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Get More from Sky Cinema