Newcastle vs Leicester preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2.15pm.

Team news

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has no fresh selection problems ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Leicester.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles and striker Allan Saint-Maximin remain on the sidelines as they recover from the after-effects of the club's coronavirus outbreak, with the defender likely to reappear first.

Paul Dummett missed Wednesday night's goalless draw with Liverpool through illness and fellow full-back Javier Manquillo has not played since November 27, but Callum Wilson (ankle) returned against the Reds and Martin Dubravka (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (groin) and Jeff Hendrick (illness) were unused substitutes. Midfielder Ryan Fraser (groin) is still out.

2:24 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's draw with Leicester in the Premier League

Leicester will need to check on the fitness of playmaker James Maddison, but Brendan Rodgers is expected to recall the majority of his key players at Newcastle.

Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy were on the bench against Crystal Palace on Monday due to rotation and are set to be back in the starting XI this weekend.

Maddison and Wesley Fofana (both knee) missed out on the trip to London completely, but have been in training and could feature although Cengiz Under (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira (groin) remain absent.

How to follow

Newcastle United

Leicester City Sunday 3rd January 2:00pm Kick off 2:15pm

Newcastle vs Leicester will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm on Sunday; kick-off at 2.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

1:59 A look at some of the key stats surrounding matchweek 17's Premier League fixtures

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League. There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Opta stats

3:06 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League