Newcastle vs Leicester preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2.15pm.
Team news
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has no fresh selection problems ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Leicester.
Skipper Jamaal Lascelles and striker Allan Saint-Maximin remain on the sidelines as they recover from the after-effects of the club's coronavirus outbreak, with the defender likely to reappear first.
Paul Dummett missed Wednesday night's goalless draw with Liverpool through illness and fellow full-back Javier Manquillo has not played since November 27, but Callum Wilson (ankle) returned against the Reds and Martin Dubravka (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (groin) and Jeff Hendrick (illness) were unused substitutes. Midfielder Ryan Fraser (groin) is still out.
- Premier League table | Premier League top scorers
- Premier League fixtures | Premier League results
- Get Sky Sports | Get NOW TV day pass for £9.99 | Live football on Sky Sports
Leicester will need to check on the fitness of playmaker James Maddison, but Brendan Rodgers is expected to recall the majority of his key players at Newcastle.
Trending
- Cavani banned for three games for Instagram post
- Haaland: Football's next superstar
- Arteta: Players must leave Arsenal in January
- January transfer window: Each PL club assessed
- Lingard's Man Utd contract extended
- Solskjaer hails shift in Man Utd mentality
- Arise Sir Lewis! Brundle, Hill's Hamilton tributes
- How 2020 changed football
- Tommy Docherty dies aged 92
- Man Utd's key January trip to Burnley on Sky
Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy were on the bench against Crystal Palace on Monday due to rotation and are set to be back in the starting XI this weekend.
Maddison and Wesley Fofana (both knee) missed out on the trip to London completely, but have been in training and could feature although Cengiz Under (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira (groin) remain absent.
How to follow
Newcastle vs Leicester will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm on Sunday; kick-off at 2.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League. There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.
You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.
Opta stats
- Newcastle have lost seven of their last nine Premier League meetings with Leicester (W2), losing both against the Foxes in 2019-20 by an aggregate score of 0-8.
- Leicester have won their last four Premier League away games against Newcastle, keeping three clean sheets in this run. Only at West Brom (5) have they won more consecutive away games in the competition.
- Newcastle have lost their first league game in six of the last eight calendar years (W1 D1), including a 0-3 home defeat to Leicester in their first game of 2020.
- Leicester haven't lost their first league game in any of the last 12 calendar years (W8 D4), since losing 1-3 at QPR in 2008. The Foxes have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five such games, winning the last three in a row.
- Newcastle United won their last Premier League game played on Sunday, beating Everton 2-1 in November - the Magpies haven't won consecutive Sunday games in the competition since a run of three in May 2018 (winning vs Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea).
- After drawing none of their last 18 Premier League games, Leicester's last two in the competition have ended level with the Foxes coming from behind both times.
- Newcastle manager Steve Bruce hasn't won any of his seven home meetings with Leicester in all competitions (D4 L3) - the Foxes are the only side he's faced more than twice at home without ever winning in his managerial career.
- Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League games against Newcastle, scoring five and assisting one. His two strikes at St James' Park have been the opening goal of the game.
- Ryan Fraser is one of three current Newcastle players to have scored at least twice in their career against Leicester in the Premier League (also Andy Carroll and Callum Wilson), while the winger has had a hand in four goals in his last three appearances against the Foxes (two goals, two assists).
- Leicester's Harvey Barnes has scored eight goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season, one more than he did in 42 games last term. Only in 2018-19 (10) has the midfielder netted more goals in all competitions across a single campaign.