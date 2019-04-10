Premier League questions: Will Liverpool overcome Chelsea hoodoo to stay top?

Jurgen Klopp has had trouble against Chelsea during his time at Liverpool

Will Liverpool overcome bogey Blues and stay on top? Will Pogba follow in Henry’s footsteps? We pick out the key questions ahead of the Premier League weekend.

Rodgers to make it five in a row? (Leicester City vs Newcastle, Friday, live on Sky Sports from 7pm)

He's fast becoming a favourite in the Midlands.

The Brendan Rodgers effect is in full force in Leicester as the Foxes made it four in a row against Huddersfield last weekend.

Rodgers has won four games in a row after defeat in his opening game to Watford

Leicester are suddenly seventh in the league, having leapfrogged Wolves in the battle for a Europa League spot. They face a Newcastle side close to a late relegation battle, winless in three, and desperate for a goal after a couple of blanks.

Will Palace do the double over City? (Crystal Palace vs Man City, Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 1pm)

Man City were the last side to do the double over the reigning champions, beating Chelsea home and away last season. Palace, having beaten City 3-2 back in December at the Etihad, could achieve the feat themselves this weekend at Selhurst Park.

It's no small feat.

Pep's side have won their last eight Premier League games, keeping six clean sheets for good measure. And with Liverpool two points ahead, albeit with a game in hand, Pep is unlikely to take any risks in southeast London.

Will Liverpool overcome Chelsea curse to stay on top? (Liverpool vs Chelsea, Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 3pm)

Liverpool haven't won any of their last six Premier League games at Anfield against Chelsea, their longest winless run against any opponent in the competition.

With City gliding through Premier League games in second gear, The Reds will have to break that record to stay on top of the table heading into the final stages of the season.

Steven Gerrard slipped in Liverpool's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea five years ago

And of course, we've been here before. It's almost five years to the day since Liverpool slipped up in the title race against Chelsea. Just ask Steven Gerrard…

Will Arsenal keep a clean sheet away from home? (Watford vs Arsenal, Monday, live on Sky Sports from 7pm)

Arsenal are yet to keep a clean sheet away from home this season, a run now stretching to 15 games following their 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

The Gunners have struggled on the road this season, taking just 19 points, a far-cry from the 44 they've gathered at home.

Unai Emery is yet to keep a clean sheet away from home this season

Can they block out the Hornets and stay in the race for top four?

Will Huddersfield stop the rot? (Tottenham vs Huddersfield, Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 11.30am)

Five defeats in a row, relegated from the Premier League, dead last in the table. It can't get much worse for Huddersfield.

That said, they've not scored a top-flight goal against Spurs in three attempts, and they travel to a stadium labelled the world's best by many, where Tottenham have just beaten the Champions league favourites.

Will Murray end barren run in Brighton? (Brighton vs Bournemouth, Saturday, 3pm)

It's eight in a row without a goal for Glenn Murray at home. Yet the Brighton frontman has still managed 11 goals this season for the club, who are desperate for a few more to put a little breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

They're on the verge of trouble, and come up against an entirely unpredictable Bournemouth side who like to mix emphatic victories over Chelsea with no-show defeats against Cardiff.

Cardiff to embark on a great escape? (Burnley vs Cardiff, Saturday, 3pm)

Cardiff are five points adrift of safety and travel to an in-form Burnley side. A must-win fixture by all accounts if Neil Warnock's side want to play Premier League football next season.

But as Sean Dyche can testify, a couple of quick-fire wins can do a world of good, with Burnley suddenly eight points of relegation following two wins.

Toffees on course for Europa League spot? (Fulham vs Everton, Saturday, 3pm)

An unsettled season to say the least, and yet Everton are just one point away from a Europa League spot. The Toffees are on a three-game winning streak, and there are few better opponents than Fulham to make it four in a row.

Fulham are down. Nine defeats in a row will do that to you.

Calvert-Lewin is hoping to make Everton's centre-forward spot his own

But perhaps the hosts, big spenders last summer, can salvage some Premier League pride as their season comes to a close.

Will Wolves bounce back from cup heartbreak? (Southampton vs Wolves, Saturday, 3pm)

2-0 up with ten minutes to go, an FA Cup final within touching distance, and yet Wolves won't be at Wembley in May after throwing it all away against Watford.

Still, a remarkable season for the freshly promoted side who completed a league double over Man Utd last weekend.

Wolves threw away a 2-0 lead in their FA Cup semi-final against Watford

They're neck and neck with Leicester and Everton in the fight for a Europa League spot that'd round off a wonderful season for Nuno Espirito's men. A win would do nicely against the struggling Saints.

Will Pogba follow in Henry's footsteps? (Man United vs West Ham, Saturday, 5.30pm)

Paul Pogba has 11 goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season, and one more assist will see him become the first Frenchman since Thierry Henry to record double figures for both in a single campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly hope Pogba can match the former Arsenal man, as the Norweigan aims to bounce back following a 2-1 defeat to Wolves and get United's top four chase back up and running.