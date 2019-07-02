European Paper Talk: Bruno Fernandes agrees personal terms with Man Utd

A look at the big transfer stories doing the rounds in Europe, courtesy of our friends at Football Whispers…

Italy

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes but have yet to agree a fee with the Portuguese club, who want around £50m for the midfielder. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are on the verge of completing deals for Gianluigi Buffon and Matthijs de Ligt. The Serie A champions have agreed personal terms with both players and Juve have submitted an offer worth around £70m for the Dutch centre-back. (Sky Italy)

Napoli could miss out on signing Mexico international Hirving Lozano as Valencia are also interested in the winger ahead of their return to the Champions League. (Sky Italy)

Juventus will pursue a move for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa this summer but need to offload Gonzalo Higuain first. (Tuttosport)

Spain

The agent of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen will meet Real Madrid representatives this week to discuss a potential move to the Bernabeu. However, at this stage, Real's priority remains Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (Marca)

Ander Herrera is expected to complete his move to Paris Saint-Germain this week and will be joined in the French capital by Pablo Sarabia, who has signed from Sevilla for just £16m. (Marca)

Liverpool target Junior Firpo has hinted he would be open to a move away from Real Betis. "When the summer is over I will sit down and talk about my future," the wing-back said. (AS)

Atletico Madrid will complete the signing of Hector Herrera on a free after his contract at Porto expired. The Mexico international has also gained Portuguese citizenship and will not take up one of the non-EU spots in their squad. (AS)

Barcelona are set to complete the £7m signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng, who played just four times for the club after arriving in January on loan from Sassuolo. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Betis are prepared to break their transfer record to sign Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias. The 26-year-old, who has also been linked with Everton, scored 17 times in La Liga last season and would cost in the region of £25m. (AS)

Tottenham target Dani Ceballos does not want to leave Real Madrid permanently this summer but is keen on a loan move away from the Bernabeu. "I don't know when my time will come, but my objective is to succeed in Madrid and excite the Bernabeu." (Mundo Deportivo)

France

Manchester United will submit their first formal offer to West Ham United for centre-back Issa Diop. Several discussions have taken place between United and the defender's representatives in recent weeks. (L'Equipe)

Bayern Munich have made Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele their primary transfer target. With Antoine Griezmann set to join and the possibility of Neymar's return, Barca may opt to sell the France winger for around £100m. (France Football)

Bordeaux centre-back Jules Kounde is set to join Sevilla for £22m. The 20-year-old will sign a five-year contract with the La Liga side. (20 Minutes)

Germany

Bayern will not be able to match the £100m asking price for Dembele and can only spend around £80m on the World Cup winner. (Bild)

Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen will rival Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Patrik Schick on loan from Roma this summer. (Bild)

Hoffenheim's Kevin Vogt has emerged as a Bayern transfer target. The Bundesliga champions want to sign a player who can play as a No.6 and in defence. (Sky Germany)

