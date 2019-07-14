Maxi Gomez: Valencia reach agreement for West Ham target

Maxi Gomez scored 32 goals for in 71 appearances for Celta Vigo

Valencia have reached an agreement with Celta Vigo for Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez.

Gomez, who West Ham were hopeful of signing, has signed a contract until June 2024, with a buyout clause of €140 million.

Valencia have also confirmed that they've agreed a deal for Santi Mina to leave the club, with the striker moving to Celta Vigo as part of the transfer.

The Hammers, who sold Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG on Monday, offered Celta Vigo the £45m release clause but could not agree a payment structure, despite Gomez expressing his interest to join the club.

0:28 Marko Arnautovic used his unveiling as a Shanghai SIPG player to hit out at the European media following his exit from West Ham Marko Arnautovic used his unveiling as a Shanghai SIPG player to hit out at the European media following his exit from West Ham

The forward will now join Valencia, who can offer the 22-year-old Champions League football after finishing fourth in La Liga last season.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.