Euro Qualifiers round-up: Belgium meet expectations with 4-0 win in San Marino to close in on Euro 2020

Michy Batshuayi's double helped Belgium to a routine victory

Belgium moved closer to reaching Euro 2020 with a routine 4-0 win in San Marino to move eight points clear of third place in Group I.

Belgium kept up their perfect start to the group but had to wait until the 43rd minute to make the breakthrough, when Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored from the spot.

After half-time, Dries Mertens doubled their advantage, before ex-Spurs and West Brom winger Nacer Chadli added a third and an injury-time fourth from Batshuayi rounded off the scoring.

Artem Dzyuba got Russia level against Scotland at Hampden Park

Russia stayed three points behind them in Group I with a 2-1 win in Scotland, while Kazakhstan's faint home of qualifying remained alive as they held Cyprus to a 1-1 draw earlier in the day.

Germany missed the chance to displace Northern Ireland at the top of Group C as Netherlands came from behind to stun them 4-2 in Hamburg, with Donyell Malen enjoying a dream debut to put the visitors ahead in the game for the first time. Elsewhere in the group, a last-minute Belarus goal from Maksim Skavysh denied Estonia a first point of the qualifying campaign with a 2-1 defeat.

Slovenia surprised Group G leaders Poland 2-0, with goals in either half from Aljaz Struma and Andraz Sporar, to move a point within second-placed Austria, who thrashed Latvia 6-0 in Salzburg with former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic scoring twice.

Wales left it late to keep their qualifying hopes well and truly in tact as Gareth Bale's 84th-minute goal gave them a 2-1 win over Azerbaijan in Cardiff, but Croatia ensured they kept themselves in the top two with a convincing 4-0 win in Slovakia, which saw Dejan Lovren on the scoresheet.

