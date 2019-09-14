Mauricio Pochettino reveals David Beckham's desire to play for Tottenham

0:40 Mauricio Pochettino on his conversation with David Beckham after the win Mauricio Pochettino on his conversation with David Beckham after the win

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed David Beckham told him he wished he played for Tottenham after visiting their new ground.

Beckham was in the crowd watching on as Tottenham got their season up and running with a convincing 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

The former England international spent his younger days playing for the Spurs youth teams before he signed for Manchester United in 1991 while he also has more recent ties with the club having trained with the team during the MLS close season in 2011 when he played for LA Galaxy.

One of Beckham's greatest moments in an England shirt came against Argentina at the 2002 World Cup when Pochettino fouled Michael Owen inside the area, an opportunity Beckham didn't pass up from the penalty spot as England famously won 1-0.

Pochettino and Beckham - who enjoy a good relationship - caught up after Spurs' resounding win.

Pochettino said: "I was speaking to David Beckham and he told me he wished he still played football and played for Tottenham because the stadium is amazing.

"He said 'he wished he was still a player and to play for you!'"

Beckham was one of 60,000 packed into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to witness Spurs rampage past Palace with four first-half goals.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

After winning their first four games at their new stadium, they had lost three of their last five in all competitions. However, the team looked very much at home during a convincing victory with Pochettino admitting it will take time for them to settle fully into their new surroundings.

"It's only the beginning," Pochettino said.

"We haven't played many games here. It's still all new but is an amazing stadium.

"It's important to make this stadium our home and feel comfortable. It's always going to be difficult to have a new stadium. It will take time."

This season you can watch Premier League highlights just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app at full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.