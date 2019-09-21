Roy Keane joins Sky Sports for biggest Premier League season yet

0:44 Sky Sports' biggest ever season of football has just got bigger with Roy Keane joining the team Sky Sports' biggest ever season of football has just got bigger with Roy Keane joining the team

Sky Sports' biggest ever season of football has just got bigger yet with the signing of Roy Keane.

The former Manchester United midfielder and seven-time Premier League winner joins a team already featuring some of the biggest names in the game, including Jose Mourinho, Gary Neville, Graeme Souness, Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp, for a season that will see Sky Sports show 128 live Premier League games - more than ever before.

Keane's first appearance will be Liverpool's visit to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea. Keane will feature throughout the season, the first of a new Premier League rights deal that will see Sky Sports broadcast more of the league's biggest fixtures.

"I've worked with Sky Sports quite a few times over the years and it's always been an experience I've enjoyed, so this makes absolute sense," said Keane. "While I'm not coaching I still want to be involved in the game and in some ways, this is the next best thing.

"It's a game of opinions, I've never shied away from giving mine and that's only going to continue this season. Sky Sports has always been famous for the heated debates - I look forward to starting a few more."

Throughout the season, Sky Sports will also make highlights of every Premier League game available to everyone, regardless of whether they have a Sky Sports subscription. Three-minute highlights will be available from 5.15pm on Saturdays, or immediately after the game on other days, on the Sky Sports website and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

3:18 Sky Sports are delighted to announce that Roy Keane has signed on to be a football pundit for us, so take a look at the best moments from his two memorable appearances so far Sky Sports are delighted to announce that Roy Keane has signed on to be a football pundit for us, so take a look at the best moments from his two memorable appearances so far

Football fans can take advantage of some great offers to get Sky Sports, with both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels available two for the price of one - just £18 per month.

Alternatively, all eight Sky Sports channels are available for £23 per month.

Fri Sep 20: Southampton vs Bournemouth (8pm)

Sat Sep 21: Newcastle vs Brighton (5.30pm)

Sun Sep 22: West Ham vs Man Utd (2pm)

Sun Sep 22: Chelsea vs Liverpool (4.30pm)

Sat Sep 28: Leicester vs Newcastle (5.30pm)

Sun Sep 29: Everton vs Man City (4.30pm)

Mon Sep 30: Man Utd vs Arsenal (8pm)

Sat Oct 5: West Ham vs Crystal Palace (5.30pm)

Sun Oct 6: Southampton vs Chelsea (2pm)

Sun Oct 6: Newcastle vs Man Utd (4.30pm)

Sat Oct 19: Man Utd vs Liverpool (5.30pm)

Sun Oct 20: Crystal Palace vs Man City (4.30pm)

Mon Oct 21: Sheff Utd vs Arsenal (8pm)

Fri Oct 25: Southampton vs Leicester (8pm)

Sat Oct 26: Burnley vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

Sun Oct 27: Newcastle vs Wolves (2pm)

Sat Nov 2: Watford vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

‪Sun Nov 3: Crystal Palace vs Leicester (2pm)

‪‪Sun Nov 3: Everton vs Tottenham (4.30pm)

Fri Nov 8: Norwich vs Watford (8pm)

‪Sat Nov 9: Leicester vs Arsenal (5.30pm)

‪Sun Nov 10: Wolves vs Aston Villa (2pm)

‪Sun Nov 10: Liverpool vs Man City (4.30pm)

‪Sat Nov 23: Man City vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

‪Sun Nov 24: Sheffield Utd vs Man Utd (4.30pm)

‪Mon Nov 25: Aston Villa vs Newcastle Utd (8pm)

‪Sat Nov 30: Southampton vs Watford (5.30pm)

‪Sun Dec 1: Norwich City vs Arsenal (2pm)

‪Sun Dec 1: Leicester City vs Everton (4.30pm)

The Premier League is back and you can watch more games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.

We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.30pm, Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Plus, you'll be able to watch Premier League highlights shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website and app - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.

This season you can watch Premier League highlights just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app at full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

You'll also be able to watch In-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!