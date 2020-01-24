Christian Eriksen close to sealing £16.8m move from Tottenham to Inter Milan

1:10 SSN's Kaveh Solhekol discussed Christian Eriksen's move to Inter on The Transfer Show SSN's Kaveh Solhekol discussed Christian Eriksen's move to Inter on The Transfer Show

Christian Eriksen is close to sealing a £16.8m move from Tottenham to Inter Milan that could see him earn up to £320,000 per week, according to Sky in Italy.

Spurs have been keen to sell the Danish midfielder this month to prevent him leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte wants to add him to his Inter squad and, while sources in England understand the deal has not yet been signed, those in Italy believe it is close to being agreed.

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol told The Transfer Show: "Daniel Levy looks like he is going to get what he wants yet again.

"Spurs' position from the beginning was that they were not going to accept less than €20m for Christian Eriksen even though he's only got six months left on his contract.

Eriksen has three goals and three assists in 28 games for Spurs this season

"Our information is that the deal hasn't been done yet, but our colleagues at Sky Italy believe it is almost agreed. They say it is going to be a €20m deal and that Christian Eriksen is going to treble his wages.

"He's going to be signing a four-and-a-half-year deal and he will be earning £260,000 per week. With bonuses that could go up to £320,000 a week."

'Exit could suit Rose and Spurs'

One player who could be following Eriksen out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium exit door is Danny Rose.

The left-back's contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 season and he made it clear in November 2019 that he plans to run down his deal before leaving the club for free.

However, Spurs are keen to avoid that scenario and are willing to allow Rose to leave this month, with several Premier League sides interested.

1:15 Allowing Danny Rose to leave Tottenham could suit both the player and club, Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told The Transfer Show Allowing Danny Rose to leave Tottenham could suit both the player and club, Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told The Transfer Show

"Bournemouth, Newcastle and Watford are three of those teams," Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth told The Transfer Show.

"All three want Danny Rose on a straight loan. Tottenham either want to sell or at the very least have a loan that has an obligation to buy at the end of the season added into it.

"That's because Rose has got 18 months left on his contract and Tottenham do not want to be in a position like they are right now with Christian Eriksen."

While Rose has made it clear he does not want to leave Spurs before his contract expires, it is understood his absence from recent squads could soften his view.

"I think things have changed a little bit," explained Sheth. "He hasn't made the 18-man squad in any of Jose Mourinho's last three games.

"If that continues then you'd think Danny Rose would be very unlikely to force his way into the England squad for Euro 2020.

"So you'd have to think a move now would suit not only Tottenham but Danny Rose as well."