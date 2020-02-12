Football News

Premier League winter break: How is your club spending it?

Sun, sea, Dubai training camps and basketball on the agenda

Last Updated: 13/02/20 11:14am

Jack Grealish posted this image of himself with Aston Villa team-mate Tyrone Mings to social media (Instagram/jackgrealish)

What are all the Premier League clubs up to over their winter break? Sky Sports News reveals all...

Players in the English top flight are having their first winter break during February.

It has been introduced to give clubs 13 days off after the busy - and unchanged - festive calendar. It has been structured so eight Premier League teams play in one weekend and the other 12 play the following weekend.

Here's the lowdown on what each team are doing...

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta gave his team the week off before flying to Dubai for a training camp in a bid to kick start their season. Some players, including defender David Luiz and midfielder Lucas Torreira, had already flown out to the Middle East for some extra winter sun, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flew to Abu Dhabi.

Arsenal are now back in London as they prepare for their Premier League game against Newcastle, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette ride on a camel during Arsenal's mid-season break in Dubai
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette ride on a camel during Arsenal's mid-season break in Dubai
Aston Villa

The Aston Villa first-team squad were given eight days to rest, relax and recover from the injuries which have affected Dean Smith's players. They reported back for training on Monday ahead of the visit of Tottenham, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are staying in England, but Eddie Howe's players now have some extra time off. The Cherries were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United on Sunday, but will be given a chance to regroup this weekend.

Brighton

Brighton cancelled their planned warm-weather training camp to Dubai because of security concerns. The players will be training as normal during the two-week break between their games against Watford - which they drew 1-1 on Saturday - and Sheffield United.

Burnley

Sean Dyche's players were back training on Friday and Saturday after a few days off last week. Burnley are now back to normal training ahead of their game against Southampton this weekend.

Chelsea

Chelsea have 15 days between their games and given last week off. They were back in training on Monday to prepare for games against Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace lost 3-1 to Everton on Saturday and are now on their winter break. While they are not going aboard as a team, the players will be given extra days off this week and manager Roy Hodgson said they are letting the team go on individual holidays if they wish. They will have a 13-day break before preparations begin for the game against Newcastle on February 22.

Everton

Like Chelsea, there is a 15-day break for Everton between their game against Crystal Palace - which they won 3-1 - and their match against Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.

That means extra time off for their players and some have been aboard, with the USA a popular destination.

Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been enjoying themselves in New York - all while sporting some eye-catching outfits.

Leicester

Leicester will get this weekend's action under way on Friday evening as they make the short trip across the Midlands to face Wolves. The players were given time off last week, with some heading to Dubai for a training camp, and are now back in training at Belvoir Drive.

Liverpool

The first-team squad were not involved in the FA Cup replay win against Shrewsbury so some of the Reds players went abroad, with Dubai and California a popular destination. Liverpool are now back in training before their game against Norwich, live on Sky Sports on Saturday evening, as they look to continue their unbeaten Premier League season.

But not everyone opted to spend the break on holiday...

James Milner watched Liverpool's youngsters beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup
Manchester City

There will be no winter training camp for Manchester City but they have been given an unexpected extended break after Sunday's game against West Ham was cancelled due to extreme weather. It has now been rescheduled for Wednesday 19 February, live on Sky Sports, with the players now on their designated winter break after training last week, although this is likely to be cut short due to the rearranged fixture.

Manchester United

Manchester United are in Spain for warm-weather training ahead of their Monday Night Football clash with Chelsea, live on Sky Sports. Deadline Day signing Odion Ighalo will be in the squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge, but has stayed in the UK due to concerns he may not be allowed re-entry into the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Currently injured, striker Marcus Rashford has been enjoying a winter break of his own. He attended the Super Bowl in Miami and remains abroad.

Newcastle

Newcastle United's mid-season break was interrupted by their FA Cup replay at Oxford United, which they won 3-2 in added time, with a 12-day break between games. The players were given time off but are now back in training for their next Premier League game against Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Norwich

The players were given a few additional days off but Norwich are back to business as they prepare for their game against Liverpool on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will spend the break on a training camp in Dubai after beating Bournemouth 2-1 on Sunday.

However, there have been few details of the trip, with manager Chris Wilder telling the Sheffield Star: "It's top secret. I'm not going to tell anyone what we're going to be up to. All I will say is that we're going to do a bit of both: have some rest and also get through some work."

Southampton

Southampton's two-week break had been cut short due to an FA Cup replay with Spurs, which they lost 3-2. The first-team squad have been given extra time off before the game against Burnley on Saturday.

Tottenham
4:41
We spend the day with Jose Mourinho as he travels to Germany to watch Tottenham's Champions League opponents RB Leipzig
We spend the day with Jose Mourinho as he travels to Germany to watch Tottenham's Champions League opponents RB Leipzig

Tottenham's break has also been shortened because of the cup replay against Southampton. The players were given a few days of rest before returning to training on Wednesday to prepare for their next league game away at Aston Villa on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Watford

There's a 15-day gap between the league games against Brighton - which Watford drew 1-1 - and Manchester United so the players will get extra time off this week.

West Ham

West Ham's break was supposed to fall between tough games against Man City and Liverpool, but due to extreme weather, their match at the Etihad Stadium last weekend was postponed. It has now been rescheduled for Wednesday 19 February, live on Sky Sports, with the players now on their designated winter break after training last week, although this is likely to be cut short due to the rearranged fixture.

Also See:

The last time David Moyes was in charge, the squad went on a mid-season break to Miami, but the manager opted out of another trip away this season.

Wolves

Wolves flew to Spain for a training camp in Marbella but are now back in England and returned to training this week ahead of their Premier League game against Leicester on Friday.

