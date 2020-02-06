Liverpool fans should savour dream season, says chairman Tom Werner

2:11 Liverpool chairman Tom Werner says he is pinching himself as the club move closer to a near-inevitable Premier League title win Liverpool chairman Tom Werner says he is pinching himself as the club move closer to a near-inevitable Premier League title win

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner says the club's fans should savour their "dream" season as they close in on potential record-breaking Premier League title triumph.

Jurgen Klopp's side are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League, dropping only two points from their opening 25 top-flight matches. They are well on course to surpass records including most points, most wins and most goals.

Werner acknowledges the job is still unfinished but said because such a historic campaign is unlikely to happen again in the near future fans should enjoy it while they can.

"As a supporter this has been a dream season so far, every weekend we seem to find a different star to laud. As Jurgen says, we haven't finished the job yet, we'll have time to enjoy this even more at the end of the season," he said.

"We haven't accomplished anything yet but at the same time everybody, not just Liverpool fans, can appreciate the brand of football that is on display.

"I keep telling everyone to really savour this, the record that we have kept so far - I don't think it is going to come along again so quickly. We're just enjoying the experience and looking forward to the next match.

"To me it's about the pleasure of watching so many talented players every week execute at such a high level. The competition is so great you think eventually we are going to have an off-day, but it hasn't happened yet.

"I am [pinching myself]. I'm just enjoying every weekend.

"This is a team that really enjoys playing football and there is a certain character quality that they have on the pitch and off the pitch."