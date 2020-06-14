Atletico Madrid held to draw by Athletic Bilbao - European round-up

Diego Costa scored for Atletico Madrid on Sunday

Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday on their return to La Liga action, missing out on the chance to capitalise on slip-ups by their rivals for the Champions League places.

Iker Muniain gave Bilbao the lead in an empty San Mames stadium by prodding home in the 37th minute to complete a clever move, but Atletico responded two minutes later when Diego Costa slotted in following a through ball from Koke.

Diego Simeone's Atletico side had the best chance to win the game after the interval when Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon parried a cross from Renan Lodi into the path of Santiago Arias but the 'keeper recovered to block the rebound with his leg.

Atletico are sixth on 46 points, level with fifth-placed Getafe who lost at Granada on Friday, and fourth-placed Real Sociedad, who host Osasuna later on Sunday. Athletic Bilabo are in 10th on 38 points.

Real Madrid are also in action against Eibar on Sunday.

Bundesliga: Leverkusen nick Schalke draw

Bayer Leverkusen levelled through a late own goal

Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw at Schalke as they held on to fourth place in the Bundesliga with three games left and stayed on track for a Champions League spot.

Schalke worked hard and earned a penalty in the 51st minute which captain Daniel Caligiuri converted.

Yet they dropped back instantly and allowed Leverkusen far too much space. The visitors' persistent pressure paid off in the 81st minute when Schalke defender Juan Miranda, under pressure, turned a Wendell cutback into his own net.

Leverkusen should have scored again through Lucas Alario and Charles Aranguiz as Schalke, in ninth place, ran out of steam.

The draw lifted Leverkusen to 57 points, one ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach while Schalke set a club record by failing to win for the 13th consecutive league game.

Earlier in the day, Augsburg beat Mainz 1-0 with Florian Niederlechner's early goal winning it for the visitors.