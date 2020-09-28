Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to meet to discuss fans' return setback

Government restrictions have scuppered plans for fans to return to grounds in October

Premier League clubs and shareholders are to meet, remotely, to discuss the Government's decision to delay fans being allowed to return to stadiums.

The planned return of spectators to sports venues in England from October 1 could be on hold for six months due to fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of restrictions in the House of Commons last week, including those related to mass gatherings. There is frustration among Premier clubs with the Government's decision, given steps had already been taken for a limited number of fans to be allowed back into stadiums from October 1.

Sky Sports News breaks down the open letter sent to the Government by MP Damian Collins - warning them they must act to prevent clubs going bust

The Premier League feels a lot of work has gone in to allow the safe return of fans - it has worked with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority for the October 1 return - only for Johnson to prevent it.

This meeting is the first opportunity to get the 20 Premier League clubs together since the announcement last week.

Clubs will continue to lobby the Government for a date for when fans can return, while hoping they can agree on an 'at-the-latest' date for stadiums to open their turnstiles, in a limited capacity.

How to address the plight of EFL clubs will also be discussed, but no decision on a plan of action is expected.

Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford says football needs the Government's help after it called off plans for the return of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Football Association has welcomed the Government's commitment to provide financial support to clubs but warned that new coronavirus restrictions will have a "huge" impact on the sport.

The FA said assistance is imperative if many clubs are to survive the current lockdown, amid frustration from the Premier League and English Football League at the prospect of no spectators attending fixtures throughout the winter.

Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling is 'angry' at the Government's decision to stop the return of fans and fears clubs could go out of business as a result

An FA statement read: "We understand the Government's decision, as the health of the nation is the priority. However, it is important to recognise that the impact on football will be huge.

"Clubs up and down the country are really struggling, and many will have been looking forward to crowds coming back in order to provide much-needed income during these difficult times. Many, at all levels of the game, are battling to survive."

Premier League managers, including Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard, have called for football's elite to unite to help lower-league clubs through the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes explains indoor team sport will not be allowed after being removed as an exemption from the 'rule of six'

The English Football League has warned it faces a £200m collective loss if spectators cannot return in the 2020-21 season.

EFL chairman Rick Parry admits the league needs a financial rescue package soon, although the former Liverpool chief insists the onus is not only on the Premier League to bail out the lower tiers.

He told the Daily Mail: "It is going to be a long winter. We do need rescue packages, we have said it pretty consistently. We need them soon. That has to be resolved. But we are confident it will be."