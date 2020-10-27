FIFA president Gianni Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, football's world governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and will quarantine for at least 10 days.

All those who have come into close contact with Infantino have also been requested to self-isolate.

A statement read: "FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.

"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps.

"FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery."

Infantino distances himself from Euro PL proposals

Infantino says he is not interested in a European Premier League.

Sky News has learned Liverpool and Manchester United have held discussions about a bombshell plot involving Europe's biggest football clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global landscape.

Image: Infantino distanced himself from European Premier League proposals

More than a dozen teams from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain are in negotiations about becoming founder members of the competition - with Spurs, part of the Premier League's 'big six' clubs, included in those conversations.

"As FIFA president, I'm interested in the Club World Cup, not the Super League," said Infantino.

"For me, it's not about Bayern Munich against Liverpool, but Bayern against Boca Juniors."

Infantino impressed by Qatar 2022 preparations

Qatar's preparations for hosting the 2022 World Cup have progressed despite the coronavirus pandemic, Infantino said on Wednesday, adding that he was speechless after visiting the Al Bayt stadium.

Image: The Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening match of World Cup in 2022

The 50-year-old visited the 60,000-capacity stadium, designed to resemble a traditional Arab tent, on a flying visit to Qatar and played in a seven-a-side match before meeting local organisers.

"Al Bayt Stadium is incredible: a true football stadium," Infantino said in a FIFA statement. "It has a real football feel and a local touch. The tented shape makes it truly unique, and the Arabic patterns in the roof are just beautiful. I am speechless."