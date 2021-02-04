Football supporter groups put club rivalries aside in support of Indian farmers

Eleven British South Asian-led supporter groups from across English football have put club rivalries aside to stand in unity with Indian farmers, Sky Sports News has been told.

The fan groups plan to unveil a virtual banner in support of the Indian farmers who have been protesting in the country for months, calling for agriculture laws passed in September to be repealed.

The government has offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months, but farmers say they will not end their protests for anything less than full repeal, insisting the reforms favour large corporations and could devastate their earnings.

Six Punjabi-named fan groups representing Liverpool, Leeds, Aston Villa, Birmingham, Wolves and Derby County will be featured on the banner.

1:47 Father and son Micky and Bik Singh tell Micah Richards why they set up Birmingham City supporters' club Blues 4 All. (Micah Richards: Tackling Racism is available on-demand on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV)

Supporters' clubs from West Ham, Newport County and West Brom are also set to be included.

Most of the groups are supported by the Fans for Diversity campaign, a jointly-funded initiative led by the Football Supporters' Association and Kick It Out.

One of the groups has already raised in excess of £10,000 for the UK-based Midland Langar Seva Society, who have a team of volunteers that flew to India to provide food and medical services to the farmers, many of whom are elderly.

1:53 Punjabi Villans co-founder Ricky Cheema says watching 18-year-old British-Punjabi footballer Arjan Raikhy make his Aston Villa debut against Liverpool in the FA Cup was 'amazing'

The supporters' clubs are keen to use their platforms to raise awareness and are understood to have been inspired by the likes of Marcus Rashford and British-Indian footballer Yan Dhanda, who have spoken up about injustice on social media.

Bala Devi: I want to inspire Indian players

Emile Heskey: I know what football means to South Asians

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg and pop star Rihanna publicly declared their support for the farmers this week.

Great to see international support to raise awareness of what injustice is happening in india #FarmersProtest https://t.co/9szxubaonc — Punjabi Rockstar (@JuggyD) February 3, 2021

Rihanna - who has 101m followers on Twitter - shared an article about the protests on the social media site, with the message: "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest".

Her post took the farmers' fight global and was liked more than half a million times in less than 24 hours.

4:30 Punjabi Rams founder Pav Samra talks about celebrating Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas during the coronavirus lockdown

The international organisation Human Rights Watch has also been highlighting the farmers' plight.

In response to criticism, India's external affairs ministry said the new legislation has followed full debate and discussion.

It also put out a statement that appeared to refer directly to Rihanna's tweet, saying: "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

1:00 Nilesh Chauhan, co-founder of supporters group Villans Together, says the club is working hard on inclusivity after Home Office data showed Villa fans were reported for alleged hate crimes on 13 occasions last season

Some of India's most high-profile current and former cricketers have also made their feelings known on social media including skipper Virat Kohli and former players Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble.

India batsmen Ajinkya Rahane added on Twitter: "There's no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let's remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether."

India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 3, 2021

Clashes between the protesters and government forces last week left one protester dead and nearly 400 police officers injured.

