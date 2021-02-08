Bayern reach Club World Cup final; Atletico Madrid held in La Liga

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich secured their place in the FIFA Club World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Al Ahly, while Atletico Madrid were held in La Liga by Celta Vigo.

Lewandowski opened the scoring against the African champions at Qatar's Ahmed bin Ali Stadium after 17 minutes following Serge Gnabry's assist.

In the closing stages, the Poland forward then doubled Bayern's advantage when he headed home Leroy Sane's cross. It marked Lewandowski's 29th club goal of the season.

The European champions will face Mexican side Tigres in Thursday's final.

Image: Lewandowski scored his 29th club goal of the season

La Liga: Atletico held by Celta

Image: Celta Vigo held Atletico Madrid to a 2-2 draw

In Spain, Celta Vigo's Facundo Ferreyra struck in the 89th minute to deny Atletico Madrid a ninth consecutive La Liga win.

Luis Suarez's double either side of the interval looked set to put Diego Simeone's side on course for all three points after Santi Mina had given the visitors a surprise lead.

Image: Luis Suarez scored twice for Atletico

But in the closing stages, Ferreyra, in his first appearance for Celta Vigo, converted from close range to salvage a surprise point for his new side.

The draw takes Atletico eight points clear of Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, having played one game less than their rivals.