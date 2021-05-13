Ebony Salmon: Bristol City and England striker in talks with NWSL side Racing Louisville

England striker Ebony Salmon is in talks to move to NWSL side Racing Louisville.

The 20-year old is soon to be a free agent after two seasons at Bristol City.

There is interest from Women's Super League clubs but a move to the States looks more likely at this stage.

She would join fellow England player Gemma Bonner in Louisville, who are competing in their first NWSL season.

Ebony Salmon will leave #BristolCityWomen this summer following the conclusion of her contract.



Everyone at the club would like to thank @ebony_salmon for her contribution and efforts and wish her the best of luck in her next challenge. 🤝 — Bristol City WFC (@bristolcitywfc) May 13, 2021

Salmon received her first senior international call-up in February as a late addition to Hege Riise's first squad as interim England manager and came on as a late substitute in the 6-0 friendly win over Northern Ireland.

She has also represented the Lionesses at U19 level and captained the squad that finished fourth at the UEFA Women's U17 Championship in 2018.

Bristol City's relegation from the top flight was confirmed on Sunday when they lost 3-1 to Brighton.