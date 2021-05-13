Ebony Salmon: Bristol City and England striker in talks with NWSL side Racing Louisville

Bristol City and England striker Ebony Salmon is in talks with Racing Louisville who play in National Women's Soccer League; she will soon be a free agent after two seasons with Bristol City, who were relegated from Women's Super League last weekend

Thursday 13 May 2021 14:24, UK

Bristol City striker Ebony Salmon could be on her way to the National Women&#39;s Soccer League
Image: Ebony Salmon could be on her way to National Women's Soccer League

England striker Ebony Salmon is in talks to move to NWSL side Racing Louisville.

The 20-year old is soon to be a free agent after two seasons at Bristol City.

There is interest from Women's Super League clubs but a move to the States looks more likely at this stage.

She would join fellow England player Gemma Bonner in Louisville, who are competing in their first NWSL season.

Salmon received her first senior international call-up in February as a late addition to Hege Riise's first squad as interim England manager and came on as a late substitute in the 6-0 friendly win over Northern Ireland.

Trending

She has also represented the Lionesses at U19 level and captained the squad that finished fourth at the UEFA Women's U17 Championship in 2018.

Also See:

Bristol City's relegation from the top flight was confirmed on Sunday when they lost 3-1 to Brighton.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports