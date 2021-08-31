EFL on Sky: 11 games to be shown live in October

Sky Sports has announced 11 games to be shown live on Sky Sports Football in October.
There are 10 games already set to be shown live on Sky Sports Football in September, and there are now 11 more set to be shown live in October.
Stoke and West Brom meet for a Friday night clash under the lights at the bet365 Stadium on Friday, October 1, while the next day will see another early frontrunner in Fulham head to Coventry for a Saturday lunchtime match.
Then, following the October international break, the Championship will return with a bang with three huge rivalries across three days.
On Friday October 15 it is West Brom vs Birmingham at The Hawthorns, the following day we head to west London for a lunchtime clash between Fulham and QPR, then on Sunday, we move on to South Wales, where Swansea take on Cardiff.
Then, on Saturday 30 the two early pace-setters in the Championship, Fulham and West Brom, meet at Craven Cottage in a 12.30pm kick-off.
Here are is the list of every game so far confirmed to be shown on Sky Sports Football in September and October...
Confirmed EFL games on Sky Sports Football
September
Mon 6: Bolton vs Burton, kick-off 8pm
Fri 10: Birmingham vs Derby, kick-off 8pm
Sun 12: Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff, kick-off 2.30pm
Tues 14: Bournemouth vs QPR, kick-off 7.45pm - five other Championship games live across Sky Sports
Wed 15: Stoke vs Barnsley, kick-off 8pm - five other Championship games live across Sky Sports
Sat 18: Hull vs Sheffield United, kick-off 12.30pm
Fri 24: West Brom vs QPR, kick-off 8pm
Sat 25: Reading vs Middlesbrough, kick-off 12.30pm
Tues 28: Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United, kick-off 7.45pm - five other Championship games live across Sky Sports
Wed 29: Fulham vs Swansea, kick-off 7.45pm - five other Championship games live across Sky Sports
October
Fri 1: Stoke vs West Brom, kick-off 7.45pm
Sat 2: Coventry vs Fulham, kick-off 12.30pm
Sat 9: Forest Green vs Swindon, kick-off 12pm
Fri 15: West Brom vs Birmingham, kick-off 8pm
Sat 16: Fulham vs QPR, kick-off 12.30pm
Sun 17: Swansea vs Cardiff, kick-off 12pm
Tues 19: Stoke vs Bournemouth, kick-off 7.45pm
Wed 20: Swansea vs West Brom, kick-off 7.45pm
Sat 23: Cardiff vs Middlesbrough, kick-off 12.30pm
Fri 29: QPR vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 7.45pm
Sat 30: Fulham vs West Brom, kick-off 12.30pm