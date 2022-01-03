Lucas Digne: Everton defender wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham

Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham are interested in Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

Napoli are also keen on striking a deal for the 28-year-old, though the Italian club are only interested in a loan deal with an option to buy, which does not fit with Everton's demands.

There is also an unnamed fourth Premier League club that want the France international.

Image: How does Lucas Digne compare to Chelsea's injured left-back Ben Chilwell?

Sky Sports News has been told Everton want around £30m for the player they signed from Barcelona in 2018.

Chelsea's interest has reportedly grown since it was decided that left-back Ben Chilwell would undergo surgery on his knee ligaments, likely ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are set to make Kieran Trippier their first signing under the Saudi-regime, and hope to make at least three more additions this month as they look to boost their chances of Premier League survival.

Digne has been out of the Everton side after a much-publicised falling out with manager Rafa Benitez over tactics.

He was an unused substitute for Everton's defeat to Brighton on Sunday, with club captain and right-back Seamus Coleman playing in the left-back position.

When asked about Digne not playing, Benitez said "The most important thing for me is having players on the pitch who want to be there."

Everton have already signed Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko as a replacement for Digne should he leave.

Nathan Patterson has completed his move from Rangers to Everton in a deal worth £16m.

The right-back has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park and becomes the club's second signing of the January transfer window following defender Mykolenko's arrival from Dynamo Kiev.

"I'm over the moon to sign for Everton and looking forward to getting started," Patterson told evertontv.

"It was an easy choice to sign. This is a massive club with huge history and the fanbase is tremendous. Obviously we aren't in the place where we want to be right now but we can definitely get there with the talent in the changing room and staff here, and I have full belief we can do that.

"It is really exciting to come to a club that has huge talent in the team. I am going to work my socks off and hopefully I can do well with them in training and in games.

"It was also great for me knowing the manager really wanted me here and that made my decision. When a club really wants you, it makes your mind up early on.

"I wanted to come here from the very start. I'm delighted to be here and really looking forward to playing in front of the fans at Goodison.

"Long-term, I want to nail down a starting position and win some trophies to make the fans proud."

