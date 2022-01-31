Premier League transfers: Spending breakdown after Deadline Day

How much did Premier League clubs spend on transfers during the winter window? We crunch the numbers...
Premier League clubs have splashed around £263m on 29 permanent signings for disclosed fees during the summer transfer window - but how much did your team spend?
The total expenditure was £178m higher than last winter's total and produced a £143.2m net spend after teams recouped around £119.7 on player sales.
Liverpool made the most expensive recruit during the window, with Luis Diaz costing £49m from Porto, while Bruno Guimaraes (£40m to Newcastle from Lyon), Lucas Digne (£25m to Aston Villa from Everton), Chris Wood (£25m to Newcastle from Burnley) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£20m to Tottenham from Juventus) were also among the most pricey additions.
Spending
Newcastle emerged as the window's most spendthrift club with a £93m spree on talent, including Guimaraes, Wood, Kieran Trippier (£15m) and Dan Burn (£13m).
Liverpool came closest to matching the Magpies with their £49m outlay splashed entirely on Colombia winger Diaz, while Aston Villa were the third-biggest spenders on £27m, followed by Tottenham (£20m), Everton (£16m), Manchester City (£14.2m), Brighton (14m) and Burnley (£12m).
Crystal Palace (£9m), Wolves (£4.5m) and Watford (£3.5m) were among a band of three frugal teams spending £10m or less.
However, five teams refrained from spending a penny, including Arsenal, Brentford, Chelsea, Leeds and Leicester.
Selling
Manchester City top the table for funds received during the window after cashing in £55.2m from the sale of Ferran Torres to Barcelona, while Everton and Burnley both replenished the club's coffers with £25m from selling Digne and Wood, respectively, and Brighton recouped £14.5m from selling Burn and Ryan Longman to Hull City.
All remaining 16 teams failed to register a penny from selling players for disclosed fees.
Net spend
Here's where it matters: what was the final net spend after factoring incomings and outgoings?
The top four teams for net expenditure remain unchanged from the spending chart, with Newcastle the most spendthrift club with their £93 net spend, followed by Liverpool (£49m), Aston Villa (£27m) and Tottenham (£20m).
A sizeable spending gap separates the leading four, with Crystal Palace in fifth on £10m, followed by Wolves (£4.5m) and Watford (£3.2m).
Four clubs recorded profit from their winter business with Manchester City registering a league-topping £41m surplus, followed by Burnley (£13m), Everton (£9m) and Brighton (£500k).
Total transfers
In terms of incomings, Newcastle and Watford drafted a league-high four permanent signings as the relegation battlers look to secure survival this term, while Aston Villa and Wolves both made three permanent acquisitions.
Brighton, Crystal Palace and Everton all drafted two players on long-term deals, while Arsenal, Brentford, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all signed one new recruit - with Christian Eriksen joining the Bees on an initial six-month deal.
In total, Premier League clubs only signed eight players on loan, with Aston Villa snapping up Philippe Coutinho and goalkeeper Robin Olsen, while Everton secured the services of Jonas Lossl and Anwar El Ghazi and Donny van de Beek.
In terms of outgoings, Manchester City offloaded a league-high five players, with Brighton sanctioning four departures and Arsenal allowing three players to leave the club.
A league-high 14 players left Aston Villa on loan, while Arsenal (12), Norwich, Wolves (both eight) and Manchester United (seven) were also busy trimming their ranks with short-term departures.