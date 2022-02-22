Manchester United one of the best teams in world football, says Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone believes Manchester United are one of the best teams in the world right now, with the Atletico Madrid manager saying it is difficult to find weaknesses in Ralf Rangnick's side.
The Red Devils are in the Spanish capital for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against the reigning La Liga champions at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Atletico are long since out of the domestic title race like visitors United, who brought in Rangnick as interim manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit in November. The Old Trafford giants are a work in progress, but Simeone has been impressed by them.
"We're facing one of the best teams in the world in the last 14 games, if I'm not mistaken," Simeone said. "They've just lost one. With the new manager, Ralf Rangnick, it's given the team solidity, teamwork, commitment.
"We can see what Manchester United was always like. They've evolved since the new manager arrived, they're already fourth in the league.
"It's an intense, dynamic team, very brave, with very good forwards, very good footballers overall and who try to make a huge effort to try and unite the huge talents they have in 11 players.
"It's going to be a very difficult game, as every Champions League game is. But we have a lot of anticipation to play in our stadium in front of our fans and we're lucky to play the last 16 at home because we couldn't play that, we couldn't do that last year."
Atletico were hit on the eve of the game by news that captain Koke will miss the first leg against a side that Simeone talked up during the pre-match press conference.
"The team is much more compact, it's stronger," the Argentinian said. "They have a solidity at the back, they're a very physical team with the central defenders and the midfield they've got.
"They are really strong and it's really, really difficult to find vulnerabilities there.
"I always assess the virtues of our rival, but of course we will try to find a way to try and hurt them, try and find our way to the goal, if you like."
Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United have "more identity" under interim boss Rangnick and insists stories of dressing-room unrest are nonsense.
Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November and has overseen a recovery in the Premier League, with only Manchester City picking up more than the 25 points United have gained from 12 games under the German.
"We have to follow what the manager and staff think is the best way for us. Here at this club I have never heard anyone complain about the tactics and I hope no one would do," Fernandes said.
"That doesn't respect the coach's ideas because I think we have been doing so well since he arrived. We have more identity as a team."
He added: "I don't know what people mean by [these stories] honestly. I was doing an interview and they asked me about Jadon [Sancho] doing my celebration. I don't think that is something that is going in different ways.
"I saw the goal of [Maguire] and I'm seeing Paul [Pogba] behind him sliding on his knees. I was slapping [Maguire's] head and saying 'how can you score with that big head?'
"So, I think honestly it's just people trying to complain and make up stories about this club, because we know when someone talks about us they go around the world with their voice and that's something they want.
"For us, it means nothing. We stick to the plan and we stick together. That's the main thing - sticking together and winning together."
Round of 16
First-leg fixtures
Tuesday February 15
Wednesday February 16
Tuesday February 22
Wednesday February 23
Second-leg fixtures
Tuesday March 8
Wednesday March 9
Tuesday March 15
Wednesday March 16
Quarter-finals
Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.
First legs scheduled to be played on Tuesday April 5 and Wednesday April 6; Second legs on Tuesday April 12 and Wednesday April 13.
Semi-finals
Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.
First legs scheduled to be played on Tuesday April 26 and Wednesday April 27; Second legs on Tuesday May 3 and Wednesday May 4.
Final
Scheduled to be played on Saturday May 28 at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.