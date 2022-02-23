Manchester City vs Liverpool among Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports in April

Manchester City vs Liverpool is among the Premier League fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports in April.

In a fixture that is set to play a huge role in the destination of the title, Jurgen Klopp will take his side to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on the weekend of April 9.

The game is currently scheduled for Sunday April 10, live on Sky Sports with kick-off 4.30pm, but will be moved to Saturday April 9 at 5.30pm, also live on Sky Sports, should either Man City or Liverpool participate in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday April 12. Man City have a 5-0 first-leg lead over Sporting Lisbon from the last 16, while Liverpool have a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan from their first leg.

Elsewhere, April begins with Manchester United's home clash with Leicester on Saturday Night Football on April 2 at 5.30pm, followed by a Super Sunday double-header as West Ham host Everton (2pm) and Spurs host Newcastle (4.30pm). Monday Night Football sees Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace on April 4 at 8pm.

The following weekend, Newcaslte host Wolves on Friday Night Football on April 8 at 8pm, before Tottenham go to Aston Villa on Saturday Night Football at 5.30pm, though that will be moved to Sunday April 10 should either Man City or Liverpool make the Champions League quarter-final.

Norwich vs Burnley is also on Sky Sports on Super Sunday at 2pm on April 10.

Friday February 25: Southampton vs Norwich, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 26: Everton vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 27: West Ham vs Wolves, kick-off 2pm

Saturday March 5: Liverpool vs West Ham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 6: Watford vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 6: Man City vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday March 7: Tottenham vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 12: Man Utd vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 13: Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 13: Arsenal vs Leicester, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday March 14: Crystal Palace vs Man City, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday March 16: Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 8.15pm

Friday March 18: Wolves vs Leeds, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 19: Burnley vs Southampton, kick-off 5.30pm*

Sunday March 20: Tottenham vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm*

Sunday March 20: Liverpool vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm*

*subject to FA Cup sixth-round participation

New fixtures announced:

Saturday April 2: Manchester United vs Leicester, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 3: West Ham vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 3: Tottenham vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 4: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Friday April 8: Newcastle vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 9: Aston Villa vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm**

Sunday April 10: Norwich vs Burnley, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 10: Manchester City vs Liverpool, kick-off, 4.30pm**

** Subject to Man City or Liverpool's Champions League participation

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

Image: Premier League clips and highlights

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

The 2021/22 Premier League season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

2021/22 EFL season: Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.