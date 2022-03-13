Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Monday as Crystal Palace host Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

Team News: Jean-Philippe Mateta could once again start up front for Crystal Palace as they take on Premier League leaders Manchester City on Monday.

The 24-year-old striker came in for his sixth league start of the campaign and scored the opener in Palace's 2-0 win over Wolves last weekend.

Defensive duo Joel Ward (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) are set to miss out once again while James McArthur remains absent with a knock after just completing his return from a hamstring issue.

Crystal Palace provisional squad... Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Olise, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

Manchester City are hoping defenders Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo are fit for the trip to Selhurst Park after missing the midweek clash with Sporting Lisbon through injury and illness respectively.

Right-back Kyle Walker is also back in contention after being suspended for the Champions League game but centre back Ruben Dias (thigh) is still out.

Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen (back) is again doubtful meaning veteran Scott Carson could be on the bench.

Manchester City provisional squad... Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Mbete, Fernandinho, Gunodgan, Rodri, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus, McAtee, Delap.

Jones Knows prediction

Selhurst Park on a Monday night is never an ideal scenario for an away team - even one as special as Manchester City.

And then you throw into the mix that Palace are the last team to keep a Premier League clean sheet against City, who have scored in all 18 league games since that 2-0 win for Patrick Vieira's team at the Etihad Stadium, then this could be a tricky evening for the league leaders.

However, City are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League away games, winning 11 of those. They could equal a club Premier League record of 14 successive away games unbeaten here. I wouldn't want to be lashing into the 2/7 for an away win but those looking to get City on side should maybe take a look at the 5/2 with Sky Bet on Pep Guardiola's side winning by one goal.

That winning goal just might come from a set-piece. Palace have conceded 10 of their 38 Premier League goals this season from corners. Plus, an opposition centre-back has managed a shot on goal against Palace in seven of their last eight fixtures with two goals conceded from corners in that period.

City play silky football but they are among the best at creating opportunities from set-pieces. Only Liverpool (20) have scored more from that method this season than City (19).

It all adds up to Aymeric Laporte being a great angle to attack across a variety of markets, the standout being him to have a header on target at 10/1 with Sky Bet. Only Shane Duffy averages more shots on goal when it comes to centre-backs to have played 500 minutes or more than Laporte (1.34) this season. Considering 10 of those efforts have been headers, his odds are too big to register a header on target.

Opta stats...

Following their 2-0 win at the Etihad in October, Crystal Palace are looking to complete the league double over Manchester City for the first time since 1987-88 in the second tier.

Manchester City have won five of their last six Premier League away games against Crystal Palace (D1), with their last defeat at Selhurst Park coming in a Monday night game in April 2015.

Crystal Palace have failed to score in six of their 11 Premier League matches against Manchester City at Selhurst Park (55%). Among sides they have faced at least 10 times at home in the competition, they have only failed to score in a higher percentage against Manchester United (58% - 7/12).

Manchester City are unbeaten in 13 away games in the Premier League since losing on the opening weekend of the season against Spurs (W11 D2). They last had a longer unbeaten run on the road in the competition between February and December 2018 (14).

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has assisted seven goals against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, only registering more against Southampton (8) in the competition. The Belgian's first ever appearance for Manchester City came at Selhurst Park in September 2015, coming off the bench in a 1-0 win under Manuel Pellegrini.

How to follow: Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or follow in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights. Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at the final whistle.

