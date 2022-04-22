Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Watch Brentford vs Tottenham from 5pm live on Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday Night Football; kick-off 5.30pm; highlights of every game will be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm
Friday 22 April 2022 17:31, UK
Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Saturday as Arsenal host Man Utd, while Spurs visit Brentford live on Sky Sports.
Team News: Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette could return for Saturday's Premier League visit of Manchester United.
The striker is back in full training after testing positive for coronavirus but could find himself on the bench after his replacement Eddie Nketiah hit a brace in the 4-2 win at Chelsea.
Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is closing in on a return while Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) are long-term absentees.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane are set to return as Manchester United head to the Emirates without a number of other key players.
The pair missed the 4-0 loss at Liverpool and Scott McTominay is fit after only being included as an emergency substitute at Anfield, where Paul Pogba picked up a calf injury that is set to rule him out for the rest of the season.
Fred, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are sidelined. Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.
Jones Knows prediction...
Looking at the Manchester United price of 5/2 for an away win, the markets still have slight faith in them - but their season is over. Heads have gone. Minds are elsewhere. I'd be stunned if they win this game and I wouldn't even back them at 6/1 let alone 5/2. Arsenal at a shade of odds-against (11/10 with Sky Bet) will be a popular selection. I wouldn't put anyone off.
The stage is set for a fully-fit Emile Smith Rowe to showcase his talent on Saturday - he is a huge price in the various goalscorer markets considering he comes into this game on the back of his goal at Chelsea and the simple argument he is playing in an attacking front three against the Manchester United defence.
The 21-year-old has showcased his ability in dribs and drabs this season for Arsenal with injuries hampering his progress. When he is on it he is equally as dangerous as Bukayo Saka, but he has yet to command respect in the goalscorer markets. In the last month, he is averaging an expected goals figure per 90 minutes of 0.42 which marks him out as one of the most dangerous attackers in the league for chances falling his way. He possesses the quality to finish them, too.
A continuation of these types of numbers should result in Smith Rowe standing a fair chance of scoring again this weekend. And confidence should be flowing. His prices of 13/2 to score first and 5/2 anytime are worth following. As is the 7/2 for Arsenal to win with him scoring in the match.
SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0 | BETTING ANGLE: Arsenal to win and Emile Smith Rowe to score (7/2 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)
Opta stats...
How to follow: Follow Arsenal vs Manchester United in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm.
Team News: Jamie Vardy will return to Leicester's squad for the visit of Aston Villa.
The striker has been sidelined after suffering a knee injury against Leeds last month - his first match back having been out since December with hamstring trouble.
But Leicester remain without Boubakary Soumare for personal reasons while Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand are all sidelined with knee problems.
Aston Villa go to the King Power Stadium without Bertrand Traore after the winger pulled out of training on Thursday.
He was due to have a scan on a groin problem and is definitely sidelined for Steven Gerrard's side.
Kortney Hause is also unavailable along with midfielder Morgan Sanson and Lucas Digne.
Jones Knows prediction...
If you gave me a match bet for who will finish higher next season - Leicester or Aston Villa - I'd be all over Brendan Rodgers' side. This blip of a season could still end in triumph with the Europa Conference League and there have been signs of late that the core of an exciting side remains very much there. A few shrewd additions in the summer could see them challenge back towards the top four.
Everton should have been buried long before Richarlison's dramatic stoppage-time equaliser on Wednesday, and City were unfortunate to lose 2-1 at Newcastle, too. The attacking flair and slick build-up that Rodgers craves has been there, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Maddison looking in great form.
Aston Villa can be a fiddly team to knock down away from home as they defend in numbers and compete in midfield, but the balance in their team looks miles off where Steven Gerrard would like it - as evidenced by a run of four straight defeats. I think Leicester, who can be backed at 17/10 for the win with Sky Bet, can make it five in pretty convincing fashion.
SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0 | BETTING ANGLE: Leicester to win (17/10 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)
Opta stats...
How to follow: Follow Aston Villa vs Leicester in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm.
Team News: Manchester City will assess the fitness of three defenders before Saturday's Premier League visit of Watford.
Centre-backs John Stones and Nathan Ake picked up knocks in the midweek victory over Brighton.
Right-back Kyle Walker is nearing a return after two matches out with an ankle problem but he may not be risked ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.
Visiting Watford remain without forward Cucho Hernandez, who could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring issue.
Defender William Troost-Ekong could return this weekend. The Nigeria captain has not played for the Hornets since New Year's Day but returned to training following a hamstring strain this week.
Francisco Sierralta (calf) and Samuel Kalu (ankle) are both set to miss out again for the relegation-threatened side.
Jones Knows prediction...
Roy Hodgson has a fair enough record against Pep Guardiola to make the 1/12 with Sky Bet for a Manchester City win look very short. Many big-hitters will see it as a potential for their 'buying money' strategy but surely there are stronger 1/12 shots out there this weekend. The Hodgson defensive block saw his Crystal Palace side come away with a 2-2 and a 3-2 win in four meetings at the Etihad. However, does this Watford side have the fight, quality and belief to really upset a team who have lost just one of their last 22 games? Most certainly not.
They are unbackable, but City will obviously win, so we don't need to be getting involved in those types of markets.
My main betting attack on the match will centre around the goalscoring of Joao Cancelo.
What a player he is. His link play with his teammates is seriously impressive and results in the full-back enjoying plenty of space to work with in the final third.
And once he gets into these dangerous positions, he's happy to fire shots at goal - 64, to be precise, over the season. No other Manchester City player has posted more, so it's surprising to note he's only scored one goal in the Premier League this term. I'd expect him to go close to doubling that return between now and the end of the season.
SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0 | BETTING ANGLE: Joao Cancelo to score (13/2 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)
Opta stats...
How to follow: Follow Man City vs Watford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm.
Team news: Norwich will have on-loan Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams available for the Premier League clash against Newcastle after he sat out last weekend's defeat at his parent club.
Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean is set to play through the pain barrier with a fractured toe, while Pierre Lees-Melou has resumed full training after being forced off with cramp during the closing stages against United.
Midfielder Lukas Rupp is out with a minor knee issue, while American forward Josh Sargent (ankle) should be available again next week. Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) are long-term absentees while on loan Shalke defender Ozan Kabak (hamstring) is out for the season.
Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser will miss out once again and faces a race against time to return before the end of the season.
The Scotland international has undergone a second scan on the hamstring injury he suffered against Wolves on April 8 and while there is no serious damage, he faces a spell on the sidelines.
Head coach Eddie Howe has hinted he may freshen things up after hard-fought wins over Leicester and Crystal Palace in the last week, but full-back Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal) and striker Callum Wilson (Achilles/calf) are still out.
Jones Knows prediction...
Eddie Howe's side will be a popular selection to beat the basement boys at 21/20 with Sky Bet after winning nine of their last 13 Premier League games. However, seven of those wins have only come by one goal and their overall expected goals data does have them overperforming their results output. Although Norwich will be playing Championship football next season they are a much harder team to beat under Dean Smith and did win their last home game 2-0 against Burnley. I think they can get a point.
Regular readers will know it requires patience to stick with some of my theories at attacking big prices. And that's the case with Dan Burn to score again, especially against a Norwich team that ship a huge amount of chances from set pieces. Burn's going to pop up before the end of the campaign.
Good quality chances have fallen Burn's way in his 10 starts for Newcastle which have equated to an expected goals figure of 0.97, including three shots on goal in his last three games, where he has been the target for every set piece pumped into the box. He's the value play to score against a side that have faced the most shots and conceded the highest amount of expected goals from set pieces.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | BETTING ANGLE: Dan Burn to score first (33/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)
Opta stats...
How to follow: Follow Norwich vs Newcastle in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm.
Team News: Brentford will be without Ethan Pinnock for the visit of Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.
Pinnock was forced off against Watford with a hamstring problem and will be sidelined for a few weeks, with Sergi Canos also absent with a hamstring injury.
Mathias Jorgensen will join him on the treatment table with an abductor problem, with Frank Onyeka out with an ankle ligament issue.
Tottenham have no fresh injuries for the visit across the capital. Antonio Conte will pick from the same squad as Spurs look to get their Champions League qualification bid back on track.
Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) are the injured players.
Jones Knows prediction...
I'm happy to back the theory that this game could be a slow burner. Brentford have only scored four goals in the first half of their home games this season - no team have netted fewer. This early defensive solidity in matches is giving Thomas Frank's side a platform to build from as the match progresses. It could be a smart move, too, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son being such a dangerous partnership when space is afforded. As Brighton showed last weekend, if you restrict space for those two, Spurs don't carry much attacking quality in other areas of the pitch.
In five of Brentford's last six home matches the teams have gone in goalless at the break, and with Tottenham's confidence perhaps a little shaky after last weekend, this game could go the same way.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 BETTING ANGLE: Half-time correct score to be 0-0 (2/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)
Opta stats...
How to follow: Brentford vs Tottenham is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android:
To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:
Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups. Users with a free Sky ID can watch in-game clips from Sky live games in our dedicated live blogs.
Head over to Sky Sports Football YouTube channel to watch highlights for free.
You'll be able to enjoy action from all 380 Premier League games, as well as classic Premier League moments, goal compilations, in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews.
Since launching in 2017 the channel has amassed over 2.5m subscribers, and also houses Football League highlights and Nations League goals.
Erik Ten Hag's announcement as Manchester United's new manager means we've ripped up the script for the Essential Football Podcast, with the Dutchman's unveiling heralding - yet another - new era at Old Trafford.
Host Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher as well as senior football writer Peter Smith and features writer Adam Bate to talk about the new man, what United can expect from him and the challenges he faces at Old Trafford.
The podcast also looks ahead to the weekend meeting at the Emirates, when a resurgent Arsenal host United on the back of a 4-2 win at Chelsea on Wednesday night.